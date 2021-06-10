Sports
5 best sports games for your phone. – tech buzzireland
The mobile gaming industry has experienced exponential growth in recent years, and this trend will continue thanks to the increasingly powerful smartphones. The mobile game industry is expected to reach $153 billion by 2027 and the post-Covid-19 period suggests we are 11.5% above analysis, so from now on, the sky is the limit.
Smartphones are getting more powerful, meaning they can handle complex games that support the portable gaming trend. Today, even some of the biggest gaming companies are trying to come up with a mobile alternative.
There are all kinds of games that you can play on your phone, from futuristic AR and VR games to first-person shooting games, battle royales and sports games.
These staggering stats inspired us to take a closer look at what’s happening in the mobile gaming industry and find some of the best sports games you should be playing on your phone.
NBA 2K Mobile Basketball
Afraid you’d miss playing NBA 2K while you are not at home? Don’t worry just because there’s a mobile NBA 2K game you can schedule anywhere.
Unlike most other games that don’t offer realistic graphics for mobile devices, NBA 2K has really impressive graphics that take mobile gaming to another level.
The only downside is that when you set the players to automatic, they play better than when you control them. That said, it’s still a really fun game to play and since the publisher is the original 2K sports company, it includes all licenses, players, and teams.
So you can play not only with current players, but also with classic players such as one of the best shooting guards of all time Michael Jordan (click here to find TwinSpires’ complete list of the best shooting guards in NBA history).
Football Manager 2021 Mobile
With a rating of 4.8/5 on the App Store, it’s one of the top-rated sports games, and for good reason. If you are not familiar with the Football Manager franchise, this is a game that allows you to become the manager of a successful team and compete in the major leagues.
Even though we are talking about a mobile game, it is still very advanced in terms of graphics and other features. The only downside is the 2D simulation where you only see circles, rather than real 3D players playing.
That said, it’s still a fun game, especially for all the football fanatics who think they can manage a team better than some of the real managers.
FIFA football
Let’s make one thing clear from the start. This isn’t the FIFA you’re used to playing on your console, but it’s still very similar and fun to play. FIFA Mobile still has the addictive Ultimate Team system and really impressive graphics.
Be sure to plug your phone into a charger just because it can drain your battery very quickly.
Madden NFL Mobile
Now we go from European football to American football, which is a completely different matter. If you enjoy watching NFL, you’ll probably want to download this incredibly realistic game from EA Sports.
Madden NFL is the best-selling franchise when it comes to American Football, and for good reason. This isn’t an exact replica of their console game, just because the mobile version is more of an arcade-style game where you can easily burn 15-30 minutes if you’re bored.
Table tennis Touch
Table tennis is one of the most fun games to play simply because it is simple enough and comes with great physics that is closer to the real thing. The graphics of this game are beautifully rendered and you can play in different locations to make things more exciting.
In terms of pace, this game is incredibly fast. After a few minutes into the game, you find yourself tense and barely have time to blink. It also comes with different modes such as career, club, national and international.
Table tennis is a simple but very fun sport and the developers at Yakuto Ltd have managed to capture that moment and bring it to our mobile devices.
