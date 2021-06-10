Giants Saquon Barkley doing well during ACL rehab, but return schedule remains unclear





Saquon Barkleys head up and his eyes lit up. For the first time this off-season, the former Offensive Rookie of the Year address reporters about the thing that has dominated his life for the past seven months: his rehabilitation from an ACL injury. There are some things I do that I know my rehab is going very well, Barkley said after the Giants second practice of their three-day minicamp Wednesday. There are some things that happen that you know need a little more work to do. Sign up for Giants Extra: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text reporters directly Dodging any question about a return schedule, Barkley said he’s doing well and is doing it one day at a time. Coach Joe Judge offered a little more candor about the Barkleys’ return at his press conference on Tuesday, revealing the running backs’ routine, including morning rehabilitation before practices and during meetings. We’re going to make sure we kick Saquons at the right pace for his individual body and injury, Judge said. It’s not a mirror of anyone else’s injury there. We have to make sure we let him do it at his pace and put him on the pitch, play 100% aggressive and confident and he’s going to play it safe and he can play effectively. With Barkley gone, Judge and general manager Dave Gettleman got creative with the running back depth chart this offseason, signing Devontae Booker of the Denver Broncos and drafting Gary Brightwell in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Booker has gotten the most starting reps in training camp so far. Barkley, who sustained his injury during last season’s Week 2 loss to the Chicago Bears, will never forget how he felt when he sustained the injury, calling it the weakest moment of (his) life on the Hotboxin with Mike Tyson podcast in February. This feeling, combined with his competitive attitude, made this rehabilitation process particularly grueling for him. With all the hoops he had to jump through, Barkley just wants to be back on the field. I think that’s the biggest thing I miss the most. Just being able to go out and be a kid again and play football and do the sport I love. Being surrounded by my teammates and just being out there and training football. Get Giants text messages: Cut through the social media clutter and text directly with beat writers. Plus exclusive news and analysis. Sign up now for a free trial. Thank you for relying on us to deliver the journalism you can rely on. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription. Ryan Novozinsky can be reached at: [email protected]. Tell us your coronavirus story or send us a tip here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos