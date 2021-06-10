Sports
Registration Green Brook Roller Hockey Club opens June 13 13
GREEN BROOK, NJ Green Brook Roller Hockey Club’s Fall 2021 registration opens June 13, and the early bird discount ends July 2.
Boys and girls 5-17 from all cities welcome.
* This is a non-checking, recreational roller hockey league
* Players of all experience levels welcome
* No travel required. The team has a special ice rink for competitions and training
From the competition:
Does your child(ren) like inline skating? If they do, chances are they would love to play roller hockey. Even if your child can barely skate, he/she will learn the basics of both skating and hockey.
Registration for our fall season 2021 opens on June 13. Take advantage of our early bird discount by registering before 2 July. Visit our website at www.greenbrookhockeyclub.com If you have any questions, please contact us at [email protected]
The Green Brook Hockey Club (GBHC) is a non-profit recreational inline roller hockey league. Our competition was founded in 1999 and has been running successfully for 20 years. The rink is located behind Green Brook Middle School on Jefferson Avenue in Green Brook, NJ. We accept registrations from any city in the state of New Jersey. Our league is made up of kids from as far away as Phillipsburg and Hoboken!
We are a fun, well run and highly regarded league. Our seasons are packed with activities including Opening Day Parade, Family Skate Night, All-Star Games, Skills and Goalie clinics and end of season playoffs for all divisions.
Our competition is open to boys and girls from 5 to 17 years old. Some of our top players in the league are girls, so if you know any girls who might be interested, tell them that our league will be a fun experience for them.
All skill levels are accepted in our competition. Many of our coaches can tell many great stories about the progress of so many of our children in the competition over the years!! So if your child is a beginner in ice skating or hockey then this is a great place to start!!
How it works: Players are assigned to teams in their age group and play on a regular season and playoff schedule. We play two seasons every year, Spring (March-June) and Fall (September-November). On Saturdays and Sundays, games usually start at 12 noon.
The children are divided into divisions by skill and then by age. Our older, more experienced divisions play on Sundays and our younger, learning divisions play on Saturdays. Our Learn to Play division plays for approximately one hour every Saturday at 10:30 AM.
The training sessions of the older divisions take place on weekdays in a time slot of 17:30, 18:30 or 19:30.
Each of our games consists of three thirteen minute periods (fifteen for our oldest division) with a 1-2 minute break between periods.
For a list of equipment required for our players, please see our FAQ page on our website for more information. Also check out our sponsor list to find some great hockey stores that can supply you with all your inline hockey essentials.
You will be happy to know that the game is of inline hockey non-controlling. While occasional contact may occur, intentional body control is not permitted and our referees will penalize such actions. Safety is one of our priorities and all our coaches and referees are trained in the Heads Up! concussion program provided by the Center on Disease Control and Prevention and the Rutgers Safety Course for coaches.
Parents are encouraged to volunteer for various competition activities such as coaching, assistant coaching, promotional activities, concession stand, ice rink maintenance and other things to help our competition grow while being a rewarding experience for our children.
Like most recreational sports programs, we ask our parents to pay a small fee for the work, which is included in your registration fee. A great way to meet your work commitment is to sign up to volunteer at the Snack Shack or help with the maintenance and cleanup of the ice rink. Maintenance and cleanup tasks can include sweeping leaves, drying the ice rink, emptying garbage and recycling containers and other tasks required to get our ice rink in playing condition. Be sure to ask about the scheduled clearing days that can take place before and after the season. Fulfilling your work obligation is quite easy with us and your compensation will be credited to your account so that you can sign up next season.
We look forward to meeting you and hope you enroll your child for our Fall 2021 season!
