Everything you need to know about choosing a table tennis table





Have you decided to play table tennis? Or maybe you’re planning your new gaming or home entertainment room and have decided that you want to put an old-fashioned ping pong table there. Alternatively, considering taking up table tennis as a dedicated hobby or joining a club and buying yourself a table to practice at home can really help you learn and perfect your game. But as a beginner, there are a few things to know and consider when planning to buy a ping pong table. We’ve put together a simple guide to choosing the right table for you and your needs, as well as all the different types of ping pong tables out there, to get you started and make sure you don’t buy anything. without the correct information. So let’s start with the basics: HOW DO YOU CHOOSE A PING PONG TABLE? A common misconception would be that all ping pong tables are the same and it’s safe to assume at this point that that’s just not the case. Tables will differ in all sorts of ways, from size to price to aesthetics. So how do you proceed? choose the right table for you? Let’s take a look at some of the questions you should be asking that will ultimately help you figure out which table tennis table to buy. In which room do you want to place your table tennis table? A standard table is 2.74 m long, 1.52 m wide and 76 cm high, while the net measures 1.83 m long and 15.25 cm high. These dimensions should make it easy for you to see if a standard table will fit in your space. Alternatively, there are smaller and more compact tables if you’re working with a smaller space, but of course this won’t be to the game’s standard specs. Another option to consider is the conversion tables, which are discussed later in this article. What is the table used for? Here you must indicate what you want the table for. Are you buying a table for your home where you can entertain and play? ping pong games with friends or family? Or are you buying a table for a more serious engagement such as a club, school or community? Usually, tables bought with more serious commitments in mind and that can be used by different people will need to be a bit sturdier to last longer than at home, which you can arrange yourself. Another question related to this is how often is this used? Where will it be during games and storage? This usually involves deciding or knowing whether to play outdoors or indoors. Understanding this will help you choose from the different types available as they can vary depending on whether they are an indoor or outdoor table. TYPES OF PING PONG TABLES Once you’ve been able to answer the questions above, you’ll have a pretty good idea of ​​what kind of ping pong tables to look for. If you need some more information, here is a list of the types of tables to consider and you can also read some reviews and blogs at Gamequarium. Indoor tables: Most table tennis tables are designed for indoor play because the harsh weather conditions are not always conducive to the preservation of the materials. It can cause your table to warp and get damaged faster than it should. Indoor tables are stable and have a great playing surface to learn on.

Conversion tables: This is a great choice for those who don't have a lot of space to have a standard table that takes up space. These tables essentially consist of the top section, for table tennis, which can slide over a pool table or other suitable table; gives you the tabletop you need for a game, but also gives you a versatile use.

Mini tables: Of course, as it suggests, the mini tables are perfect for kids. Whether it's to keep them busy all summer or if they're interested in the game itself. These tables will be compact and of course not as high as standard tables so that children can reach them easily and still be able to operate and play comfortably.

Folding tables: Again, these are just great for those who want an easy solution to a lack of storage space or maybe even a convenient travel solution. Usually the dimensions are in line with the standard specifications, but you can fold the table in half so that one section can rest on top of the other. This can make it easier to store, slide or stack the table in the garage.

Play tables: These are great for those who want to practice the game and compete against themselves as a single player. One half of the table can be tilted into a vertical position, allowing you to serve and send your ball back to you without a physical player or opponent on the other side. You can practice your serve and skills in your own time and on your own, whatever you want. Getting to know the ping pong game is one thing, but making sure you are equipped with all the knowledge on how to play, what equipment is needed and of course, as we discussed, how to choose the right ping pong table. A super fun game to play casually with friends and family, but also a great competitive sport and game to start with.







