Rowing takes top CRCA awards





Austin, Texas After leading the team to the first national championship in the program’s history, Texas Rowing’s head coach became Dave O’Neill has been named Division I Coach of the Year, while the staff was recognized as Division I Staff of the Year, the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association (CRCA) announced on Wednesday. This season, O’Neill led the program to its first national championship and a sixth consecutive Big 12 Conference title. Longhorn’s staff includes O’Neill, associate head coach Mary Lenington , assistant coaches Mara Allen and Nick Baker , Executive Director Rachel Sander , skipper/rigger Spencer Kales , volunteer assistant coaches Hanna Luft and John Graves and athletic trainer Laef Morris . “Our staff truly deserve this award and I am grateful to CRCA membership for recognizing the outstanding work they have done this year,” said O’Neill. “We’ve been together for a number of years and every day is an honor to work with such an amazing, talented and hard-working group of individuals.” For Lenington and Allen, this is the second time they have been recognized by the CRCA, having previously won the Staff of the Year award with Texas in 2015. Texas amassed a program-best 126 points at the NCAA Championship regatta with the First Varsity Eight winning the grand final, the first boat to complete the feat in team history. O’Neill has now won the Coach of the Year title four times, having previously earned the accolades with Texas in 2015 and California in 1999 and 2005. “It is an honor to be recognized as Coach of the Year, and this is only possible through the work of our team members, staff and administration,” said O’Neill. “There are a lot of people who have worked really hard to make this team successful and ultimately make my job quite easy, and I am grateful to all of them.” The Coach and Staff of the Year awards are voted on by the members of the CRCA and are designed to recognize head coaches whose teams have had extraordinary success throughout the current season and have demonstrated a high level of professionalism and integrity as coaches. In addition, 13 Longhorns were selected as CRCA National Scholar-Athletes this week. Student athletes must maintain a minimum of 3.5 GPA for their career, participate in at least 75% of their team’s spring regattas this season, and be eligible in their sophomore, junior, or senior season to earn National Scholar-Athlete recognition. CRCA National Scholar-Athletes

Katelyn Bouhillette , Applied Human Movement Sciences

Sophia Calabrese , Exercise Science

Rachel Craycroft , Advertisement

Olivia Fogarty , Environmental engineering

Mick Jonkers , Sociology and Middle Eastern Studies

Kaitlin Knifton , Marketing

Cassandre Corwink-Kucinskiz , Computer technology

Izabela Krakic , Not specified

Jane McGee , Corporate communication

Kathia Nitsch , Management

Rachel Rane , Radio-Television-Film

Elizabeth Romero , Political Communication & Race, Indigenousness & Migration

Mara Royse , Global Policy Studies







