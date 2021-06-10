2021 French Open odds, women’s semifinal predictions: Tennis expert reveals Sakkari vs. Krejcikova Picks





The 2021 French Open semifinals will feature four new women’s faces, including 25-year-old Maria Sakkari and Barbora Krejcikova, who meet in the second semifinal in Paris on Thursday. Sakkari stunned tournament favorite Iga Swiatek on Wednesday 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals. Krejcikova had the same success when she took on American Cori “Coco” Gauff and upset the 24th seeded 7-6, 6-3. Neither of them had ever made it past the fourth round of a grand slam event before. Thursday’s semifinal is at 10:15 a.m. ET at the Philippe-Chatrier Court in Paris, France. William Hill Sportsbook lists Sakkari as a -175 (risk $175 to win $100) favorite on the moneyline, while Krejcikova is a +138 underdog in the Sakkari vs. Krejcikova. Odds for the 2021 French Open also put the game’s total at 21.5, while Sakkari is -2.5 in the game handicap. Before you make a choice between Krejcikova and Sakkari, see elite tennis handicapper Gavin Mair’s 2021 French Open predictions. Mair, a renowned women’s tennis handicapper, won a huge amount of money at the French Open last year. He chose Iga Swiatek to win (-163) and win in straight sets (+140), and he was right on both counts. He also named unseeded Jelena Ostapenko (80-1) who won the 2017 French Open, Naomi Osaka (32-1) who won the 2018 US Open, and Bianca Andreescu (20-1) who won the 2019 US Open. Everyone who has followed him has seen huge gains. Now Mair has broken down William Hill’s last 2021 French Open odds and released a few best bets for this matchup.Go to SportsLine to see them. Maria Sakkari Barbora Krejcikova preview Mair is impressed with the way Sakkari and Krejcikova managed to maneuver through the 2021 French Open. Sakkari has only played one extra set and needed three sets to beat Elise Mertens in the third round 7-5, 6-7, 6-2. She has been aggressive and used her strong serve to survive in the tournament. Sakkari was red hot all year, reaching the quarter-finals of the Abu Dhabi tournament without dropping a set. She then fought back from a set-down to defeat Sofia Kenin, before losing to eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets. Sakkari followed that up with a semifinal appearance at the Grampians Trophy, and later lost in the final of the Miami Open. Like Sakkari, Krejcikova only had to play one extra set in the 2021 French Open, but it came in the first round. After trailing Kristyna Pliskova 7-5, she responded by winning the next two sets, 6-4, 6-2. This will be the second meeting between Krejcikova and Sakkari this year. The two met earlier this season when Krejcikova defeated Sakkari 6-2, 7-6 in the first round in Dubai on March 7. Krejcikova has come on strong and has competed in several events, including the Australian Open, where she reached the second round. At the Madrid Open, she teamed up with Katerina Siniakova to win the doubles title. Last month, she won her first singles championship by beating Sorana Cirtea in the final of the Internationaux de Strasbourg. How to make Krejcikova vs. Sakkari Choices Mair has studied this matchup from every angle and has revealed a strong play on the money line. Go to SportsLine to see what it is. Who will win Sakkari vs. Krejcikova in the French Open 2021?Visit SportsLine now to see Gavin Mair’s best bets, all from the acclaimed expert who owned this tournament.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos