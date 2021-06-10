Boston College Women’s Hockey 2021-2022 Roster Outlook

This week we continue our Roster Update series featuring the Boston College Womens Hockey Team. The Eagles were already poised to get a nice boost for the upcoming season thanks to limited roster sales, although COVID is throwing a bit of a wrench in that as everyone will receive a limited roster turnover this year.

Still waivers for COVID eligibility and convey chaos will affect the Eagles less this season than pretty much any program out there, which is a good thing. Despite the open season for players transferring, not a single BC player entered the transfer portal this year.

To which I say:

Any person who was all the way in my DMs after Lonergan and Watts were transferred and told me there was something wrong with the program or with the technical staff can kindly and violently ***SHUN***. That’s all. Thank you for your attention. (4/4) Grant Salzano (@ Salzano14) March 30, 2021

Just about every other program has at least a few players trying to find a new home this off-season. Some of the greats Clarkson, Wisconsin lose several. In addition, the Eagles will be able to honor their commitments to each new freshman. It goes without saying that with anyone allowed to play a 5th year because of COVID, that’s not a statement most schools can make.

Anyway, let’s see how things should turn out.

the forwards

The rooms:

Maegan Beres (Graduation)

Beres is the only player to leave the team after last season. She still had one year to qualify, but she chose to go pro at something other than sports and is already engaged in her new career. Congratulations on her!

The Might-Be-In-The-Olympics:

Hannah Bilka

Kelly Browne

This is an Olympic year, meaning anyone selected to play in Beijing will miss the entire season to centralize with Team USA (or Hockey Canada, but all of our potential Olympians are American). Bilka and Barnes were both named at the selection camp that took place last week and are in the running to be on the roster. Both are probably on the bubble, and the gun to my head says they’re both playing for BC this season, but it wouldn’t be much of a shock if either one was picked.

The newbies:

Jenna Carpenter (freshman)

Abby Newhook (freshman)

Katie Pyne (freshman)

Carson Zanella (freshman)

The malfunction:

This should be quite a freshman class, one of the best we’ve had in years. It can be really hard to predict how freshmen will fare in women’s hockey, but the trouble I’ve gotten is that Pyne and Newhook are supposed to be program-changing recruits. Zanella and Carpenter should also be firmly in contention for key minutes, which is saying something considering there are four players coming in to replace just one departing senior.

The defenders

The rooms:

No!

The Might-Be-In-The-Olympics:

Cayla Barnes

Let’s be real here, as a key part of the 2018 gold medal winning team in PyeongChang, Barnes will likely play in Beijing. We would probably plan on being without her this season, which is sad, but it’s much sadder for Hockey Canada.

newbies:

Keri Clougherty (freshman)

Kiley Erickson (freshman)

The malfunction:

The Eagles had 6D last year which was a nice change after playing what seemed like a lifetime of understaffed on the blue line, but thanks to injuries and COVID protocols we rarely played with a full bench anyway. With Barnes likely out this year and two freshmen coming in, that should get BC a good seven players competing for the three D pairs.

The goalkeepers

The rooms:

No!

The Might-Be-In-The-Olympics:

No!

The newbies:

No!

The malfunction:

Not much to talk about here, though you have to admire all three goalkeepers, who will all be seniors, hanging out fighting for game time. Abby Levy firmly took the reins as No. 1 goalkeeper in the second half of the season last year, although Maddy McArthur and Kelly Pickreign both also got playing time. Expect this to be Levys net in 2021-2022, with Maddy and Kelly as #2a and #2b.