Tennis isn’t the only thing NK’s top students had in common | News

NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI Last fall, the North Kingstown High School Girls Tennis team faced a dilemma. When senior Alaina Minarik’s doubles partner was unable to play a match, they had to pair her up with a new partner and fellow senior Julia Totten stepped up to the plate.

While they may not have won the match, they both said they played well together and enjoyed the experience. Now the two are paired up again, but this time with a new award: valedictorian and salutatorian of the 2021 class respectively.

It really meant a lot to me (to say goodbye) because I’ve worked so hard over the past few years, said Minarik. Of course I didn’t do it all for the reward, but it was really nice to get the recognition.

Minarik said she heard the news from her neighbor while she was studying for her AP exams. Her neighbor should know, because she is Barbara Morse, the principal of the high school.

(Morse) came to my house and told me, so that was really exciting, said Minarik. I was really nervous about AP exams and other stuff so that really made my day and helped me go into the rest of the week with confidence.

For Totten, it was her mother who told her after a phone call from Morse.

(She) called my mom, and then my mom came and told me, and I was so excited to hear it, said Totten. The next week, at the beginning of the week, they announced it over the loudspeaker for everyone to hear, and it was just super exciting in that moment when everyone knew, and I was just really happy for my school and my peers to be represented by the salutatorian, and it was just a tremendous honor to be recognized in that way.

Finding out that they would be there together only added to the experience.

It was great, Totten said that Minarik was appointed valedictorian. I was so happy to hear it was her, especially since I’ve been on the team with her since the first year. I know her very well and I know how wonderful she is and how much she deserved it.

I thought it was cool, said Minarik. I’ve known Julia for the last four years of high school and I knew she was very smart and talented, so I wasn’t exactly surprised to find out she was top of the class.

In addition to playing tennis, both young women were involved in the school’s music program, both playing in the school band, an activity that both said was one of their highlights of their time at the school.

I had a really great experience at North Kingstown High School. I think I’m very lucky to go there because it’s a really good school with really dedicated teachers, who care about what they teach and they really want to help their students, said Minarik. I really appreciated that, to get a lot of support from teachers, so the academic experience was really good. I feel like all the teachers I had were really good and I learned so much, and the social experience was pretty good too.

Minarik said she joined several clubs during her high school days, including the school band, the jazz band, and the tennis team.

Being part of each of these groups allowed me to meet a lot of different people with a lot of different interests, so during my high school years I really met and befriended a lot of people, said Minarik. I think it’s helped me expand my worldview a little bit by getting to know more people and what their experiences are, because a lot of them have had quite different experiences than I’ve had.

Totten said she had a great experience in all facets of her time in high school.

Academically, the classes there are great, of course, and all my teachers were great and always a great help, always there if I needed something and always pushing me to do my best, said Totten. And outside of academia, it was great to be a part of the music program too. I play the flute in the band, and that was, I think, the core next to academics of my high school career. Joining the band with my fellow musicians and Ms (Toni) Silveira was just an amazing experience, and the music program at our school is incredible. Also, being on the tennis team and making all those bonds with my teammates, I had a great experience at NK and all these different parts of it were great.

Like all high school students, both Minarik and Totten had to navigate a whole new world when the COVID-19 pandemic struck toward the end of their junior years, impacting their end of high school as they devised distance learning and alternative schedules as they had to deal with the consequences of going through such an experience.

Minarik said she feels lucky that no member of her immediate family has contracted the virus, and considers the time she spent with them as what has helped her successfully get through the past year and a half.

I’ve always been very close to my parents and sister, so I think the time we spent together really helped me through it, Minarik said. I haven’t seen many people from school for a long time when we stayed home last year and when we came in every other day early this year it was still a bit lonely but I always had my family there to support me and so I am very grateful for that. We would go for walks and do a lot of things together and it definitely helped me to keep my spirits up and it kept me motivated and it helped me focus and stay positive.

For Totten, it was a spirit of unity among her classmates and teachers that got her through it.

At first I remember not knowing what we were going to do or how we were going to get through all these new things but I think the way I got through and we all got through it was going through it together said Totten. All my classmates didn’t know what to do either, and we have to survive together and we had to adapt to all the changes. And our teachers were so helpful, like they didn’t know what they were doing either, but they were always there for us with our questions and just worked through it (with us) so we could learn how to survive a pandemic and all these different things at school that we had never done before. We had never learned from home, we had never done a Google Meet, it was just working together and knowing you had the support of everyone around you. That’s what got me through it.

Now the two are preparing to leave North Kingstown. Minarik goes to Boston University to study chemistry, while Totten goes to the University of Virginia. She is looking at a major in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) or medical fields and said she is very interested in doing research work.

I am so excited to go to Virginia. I can’t wait, said Totten. I’m not exactly sure what my career will be like or even what my college experience as a classroom will look like, but I’m just so excited for the next step and I’m so excited to go to a new place and meet all these new ones people and hopefully ultimately a positive impact on the world.

Minarik is also interested in working in research.

I’m going to study chemistry and hopefully do research after that, because Boston University is a really great research institution, Minarik said. I hope I can find an area of ​​chemistry that I like and that appeals to me, because there are so many different areas within the field of chemistry, and hopefully I find an area that appeals to me and I can start researching and other things to make a difference in the world.

Minarik said she was quite excited about going to Boston University, although she was nervous about living on her own. However, she feels that this is something she has to adapt to, especially as she is familiar with the school as her older sister is currently at it.

I’ve been on campus and I can certainly imagine there, said Minarik. I feel quite comfortable in the area, and being in Boston is very beneficial. There are so many different service opportunities and internships that you can access from there, and it also seems that the BU community is really inclusive and friendly.

As their time as Skippers draws to a close, both Minarik and Totten shared their advice for the new 2025 freshman class to make the most of their high school experience.

Going to high school is really intimidating and discouraging, but I think one of the best things you can do is just enjoy the ride, Minarik said. It goes by very quickly, and if you try to immerse yourself in what you are learning and view the lessons as fun or things you were interested in, it really makes you more committed and invested in the work and usually makes it much easier to get things done. It’s really hard to tackle all the courses and other commitments when it seems like you have to do something you don’t really like, so I would definitely recommend trying to see school as a fun experience, a way to grow and really expand your knowledge and your worldview because it passes very quickly and when it is over it is really sad.

It’s really scary at first, and you feel like, ‘I don’t know how I’m going to do this, but you just have to stay calm and focus on doing it day by day,’ said Totten. When you first walk through the doors, don’t worry about what you’re going to do when you’re a senior or what teams you’ll join or which clubs you’ll join. Just take it day by day and meet new people, make friends in your classes, enjoy all your classes and try to build those relationships, try to do as many things as you can. Don’t worry about what it is, just do what you like. Do what you are interested in and make lots of friends, and it will be over before you know it.

The North Kingstown High School class of 2021 will graduate tonight in an outdoor ceremony at the school’s stadium after the event was postponed for a day due to weather concerns. That story will appear in next week’s edition of The Independent.