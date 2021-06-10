Whistler hockey player wins Florida League Championship

Garrett Milan, captain of the Pensacola Ice Flyers, provided two goals and an assist to help his team win the championship.

Led by local Whistler hockey player Garrett Milan, the Pensacola Ice Flyers took home the Florida Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) Championship in May.

The Ice Flyers defeated both of their three-game series in the playoffs en route to the title, beating the Knoxville Ice Bears in the semifinals and the Macon Mayhem in the finals to win the organization’s fourth championship. Milan, who was named captain at the start of the season, provided two goals and an assist in the four play-off games.

“It was a huge honor to be given the captain’s armband at the start of the season … It kind of puts a pressure on your shoulder to bring a championship back, which we have clearly done,” Milan said.

“It was super exciting; it was great to bring a championship to Pensacola after going up and down? [with them] about three years now. It’s obviously been a weird year with COVID, so I think at the end of it it was even better that we won.”

According to Milan, about six years ago, the SPHL was known more for its fights and hits than for high-level hockey. But after the Central Hockey League shut down in 2014 and players started looking to the SPHL for a place to play, the talent level soared. Couple that with the league’s reduction to five teams – half the normal size – and Milan believe this was one of the most competitive years the league has seen in a long time.

“So yeah, I know it’s definitely a league right now that may not have the reputation it should have, but if you look at each team’s depth charts, it’s a lot deeper than people think,” he said.

“It went a lot better this year, which was nice. And you play against the same four teams over and over, so it’s kind of a mini playoff series every time you get on the ice. I think this year it actually made the championship a little bit harder to get, which was pretty cool. ”

This championship is the first in his career for 30-year-old Milan, who has had a somewhat bumpy and certainly unique hockey journey to get to where he is today.

Milan’s career began playing Junior A with the Penticton Vees of the British Columbia Hockey League before playing NCAA Dvision I hockey at St. Cloud State, where he graduated with a marketing degree. From there, he bounced from team to team in all sorts of unorthodox hockey markets, including Hungary, Germany, Scotland and the Southern United States.

While some of his experiences didn’t turn out the way he had hoped, in some cases causing him to switch teams several times a year, the experience of hockey in all these non-traditional markets is something Milan will not soon forget.

“It’s bizarre that the support from the fans there is also huge,” Milan said of the turnout and energy in places like Scotland and Hungary.

“In Europe they’re cheering the whole game, they don’t sit still, they beat drums, they make noise, so it’s quite a cool situation. It’s almost like a mini football game on the hockey rink.”

Currently, Milan is in the midst of quarantine in Vancouver after completing the 42-hour drive from Florida over the past weekend. But once his quarantine is over, Milan plans to spend his summer at home in Whistler, working with KB High Performance Hockey as a skills coach on the ice, running his own speed and conditioning camp and waiting to find out if he offers to go back to Europe or that he will return to Pensacola next season.

But wherever his hockey journey takes him, one thing is certain for the Milan: he’s not ready to hang up the skates anytime soon.

“I love the sport. If you wake up in the morning to go to the rink and you don’t want to be there, that’s the time to put the skates on the shelf a little bit, but I’m not there yet,” said Milan, whose focus is on bringing a championship to whatever team he plays next year.

“It’s a tough lifestyle to give up, but also just the fact that you love the game and you want to win and you want to get better. I think if you lose that fire, it’s time to stop playing.”