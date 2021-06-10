Peter Crouch gives the look of a player in the Euros

Peter Crouch gives us a player perspective on major international tournaments and reveals exactly what Jack Grealish, Gareth Bale and Scott McTominay have promised him for Euro 2020

Crouchys Year Late Euros kicks off Friday 11th June on BBC One after Turkey v Italy

Peter Crouch: podcaster, memoirist, TV host, ex-footballer. There is little discussion of his skills as an expert, a personality, a purveyor of football anecdote. He has all the foreknowledge, the humor, the self-mockery, the approachability and his keen eye for the moments of absurdity in the lives and careers of modern footballers.

But before we ask Crouchy to take us to major football tournaments from the players’ perspective, let’s also celebrate Peter Crouch, the top international player who scored 22 goals for England despite only starting 19 games, with a further 23 making appearances as a substitute. . At international level, he scored a goal every 97 minutes. By comparison, Gary Lineker scored every 137 minutes, Michael Owen hit the net every 151 minutes and Wayne Rooney’s record 53 international goals came in at an average of every 172 minutes.

Although Crouch never made an appearance at the European Championships, his Euro 2008 dreams washed away in the Wembley rains, in addition to Steve McClarens reputation and dignity, he went to two World Cups.

For the duration of the European Championship, the 6ft 7in former striker of Liverpool, Spurs, Aston Villa, Portsmouth and Stoke City will host Crouchys Year Late Euros alongside Maya Jama and Alex Horne, live from a studio on Wembley Way. To think TFI Fridaymeet Baddiel and Skinners Fantasy Football League show during Euro 96 with music, famous guests, pre-recorded interviews and feature films with lead actors from England, Scotland and Wales. Win, lose or draw, it’s the post-game party that might give football fans something to unite around

The big problem: So, Peter, we want you to take us to a big soccer tournament.

Peter Crouch: I’ve never played in the European Championship, but I’ve played two World Cups and they are SPECIAL. You dream of that as a child. But I don’t think anything can prepare you until you’re in it. You feel the whole nation watching you. It’s a lot of busy but a real buzz. I wouldn’t change it. I feel privileged to have experienced this.

Take us back to the moment a player receives their call.

The last World Cup I played in was in 2010 and I remember being on the golf course with my father. We were on the 18th tee when I got the call from Franco Baldini, Fabio Capello’s right-hand man. He said, you go to the World Cup and we give you the number nine, if that’s okay? And I was like, deffo, 100 percent! I missed the last hole and walked straight into the clubhouse which I was losing anyway to be honest but it’s just a great feeling.

The next phase, the training, warm-up games, are you trying to get the attention of the managers or avoid injuries?

If you’re Ashley Cole, David Beckham or Wayne Rooney, you know you’re getting into the games. So I think those players are essentially trying not to get injured. I was always on the other side. I want to start the games, so I want to get the manager’s attention. I am fully present at all training sessions, every match is an opportunity to score and maybe get into the team.

Do you still share rooms and if so, how are they divided?

That stopped around 2004, although Rafa [Benitez, former Liverpool manager] liked to share players. But for England you get your own room and that can be quite lonely sometimes. You have so much time and you can’t go outside. So that’s a lot of time to think for yourself. Four weeks in a hotel where you are actually not allowed to leave and don’t get me wrong, it was a nice hotel but after a while it’s still four walls, right?

How do modern players relieve that boredom?

Many players liked to watch movies or box sets. That was not for me, I could only do about half an hour then I would be looking for things to do. Fortunately there were a lot of players like me. Wayne Rooney was one, he couldn’t sit still for five minutes. So we’re going to have cards or a table tennis match.

Who were the best table tennis players?

Rio [Ferdinand] wasn’t bad. And John Terry was always competitive in everything. In 2006 I was constantly playing cards with Michael Owen. Just for the praise we didn’t gamble when we were away with England, how dare you!

What about meals what you eat, when you eat, where you sit?

We went from very relaxed under Sven to very disciplined under Capello. You had to wear a tracksuit, not flip flops. There is no wrong or right way. I preferred Svens’ approach because I am more relaxed. I understand the whole militant approach that Fabio Capello taught us, but I think somewhere in the middle would have been good.

What do you think Gareth Southgate’s approach will be?

I think he has a very good balance. It feels like a club atmosphere. Many of those young players grew up together in different teams. In my day the Premier League was so intense and there was so much hatred and tribalism, at times England probably suffered. Now it’s something different and they all seem to get along, and I think the team is better for it.

Have you had a lot of interaction with the current players?

I’ve been around them quite a bit this year. It’s the first tournament for many of them and I don’t think even they know what to expect. If you speak to Jack Grealish, he is a real England fan, you can tell. It’s all he wants to do. I was talking about the pressure to stand up to take a penalty, and he said yes, I’d LOVE to. That kind of mentality is going to help us.

Who helped younger players integrate into your day?

The captain was David Beckham and he was fantastic with many of the younger players. And his right-hand man was Gary Neville, who was very loud in the locker room. We got a lot of help. I made my debut in New York at the end of the 2005 season and there were a lot of players missing, so that made it easier for me in the squad. But for the World Cup qualifiers it was all the famous names Beckham, Lampard, Gerrard, Rio, John Terry, Rooney, Owen. Massive characters, huge names, it was a pleasure to be part of that group.

Want to talk about the run-up to the opening match?

You’ve been preparing for so long and it’s talked about so much in the press, in the countryside and around the hotel. With the nerves and adrenaline it is very difficult to sleep. I remember starting the first game against Paraguay in 2006. Going from your quiet, lonely bedroom to the madness and chaos was unbelievable.

Who chooses the music in the team bus?

We have tried to involve everyone. And it was a terrible idea. So we let everyone choose a song. We played it before the games and the mix was just ridiculous. We’d have some rap, then Carra [Jamie Carragher] chose some Johnny Cash, I went for a dance song Tina Moore, I will never let you go then it would be Oasis. It was a complete mix of tunes that were of no use to anyone.

How do you relax between games?

During a big tournament we watched every game together. Even when we’re not playing, it’s good to study the other teams. It was quite fun, we played a little pool or table tennis. Kind of like the pub with all the guys watching the game but strictly water.

Do you work on your goal celebrations in advance that you were very famous for yours?

I’ve interviewed some of the players who will be a big part of the Euros Mason Mount, Jack Grealish, Gareth Bale, Scott McTominay and Ive made them promise on camera that they’ll throw a special party if they score.

That stuff connects players with fans, doesn’t it?

I still eat out during the robot party and that was 15 years ago.

Do you think the current international squads have a better connection with the fans, perhaps in part because of what Marcus Rashford has done off the field?

What he has done is unbelievable. From being a footballer to much more than that. It’s an incredible journey and story. In the past, footballers had a bad reputation, but there are plenty of players we can identify with in our current roster. Jordan Henderson has been very vocal, Raheem Sterling, Rashford, Harry Kane have stepped up when asked, when times have been tough.

Were the major tournaments you played a career highlight?

I enjoyed every moment. There are plenty of players who were all busy with the next achievement, but I knew I had to enjoy them because I never knew if I would play another one. It was probably the wrong mentality if you want to be a top player, but that’s how I did it.

