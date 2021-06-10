Cricket- ‘Expected India’s captaincy in 2007 T20 World Cup’ : Yuvraj Singh, Sports News





Former captain MS Dhoni is an absolute legend in Indian cricket. Under his captaincy, Team India won all ICC trophies. The wicketkeeper batsman started his captaincy in the year 2007 when he led the Men in Blue in the 2007 T20 World Cup where India lifted the trophy. ALSO READ: Cricket: Yuvraj Singh Predicts Team India Opening Duo For WTC Finals Final However, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who was one of the main highlights of the tournament (2007 T20 World Cup) with his six 6s, recently revealed that he expected to be captain of MS Dhoni for the tournament. So basically India had lost the 50-over World Cup, right? I mean there was quite a bit of turmoil in Indian cricket and then there was a two month tour of England and there was also a one month tour in between with South Africa and Ireland. And then there was a month of T20 World Cup, so there were about four months away from home. So probably the seniors thought they needed a break and it was clear no one was taking the T20 World Cup seriously. I expected to captain India in the T20 World Cup and when it was announced that MS Dhoni will be the captain, Yuvraj told the 22 Yarns podcast. Yuvraj Singh became the Man of the Tournament for his prolific performance in the inaugural T20 World Cup. The captaincy didn’t affect Yuvraj Singh’s relationships with MS Dhoni, in fact, the duo has stitched together some huge partnerships. Yes, of course, whoever becomes captain, you have to support that guy, whether it was Rahul, or it was… [Sourav] Ganguly, whoever you want to be a team man in the future and so was I, Yuvraj added.

