College Football Playoff Considers Expansion to 12 Team Format





The College Football Playoff management committee will consider expanding to a 12-team format when it meets in Chicago next week, marking the first step in what could be another historic change for the sport’s postseason. The proposal, a copy of which was obtained by ESPN, calls for the bracket to include the six highest-ranked conference champions and the six remaining highest-ranked teams, as determined by the CFP selection committee. “No conference would automatically qualify and there would be no limit on the number of participants in a conference,” the proposal states. The proposal, written by a subcommittee made up of Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick and Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson, is just the first step in a long process. The 10 FBS commissioners and Swarbrick are to agree on a format when they meet from June 17-18 to discuss the topic in person for the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic. While the four members of the working group have spent the past two years exploring options to ultimately conclude that 12 teams offer the best opportunity, the other seven members of the executive committee may support a different format. Under the proposal for a 12-team format, the four highest-ranked conference champions would be seeded 1-4 and receive a first-round bye. Teams 5-12 would play each other in the first round at the home court of the higher-ranking team. The quarter-finals and semi-finals would be played in bowl games and the national championship match would remain in a neutral venue. If the group reaches a consensus, it will present the plan to the 11 presidents and chancellors on the CFP’s board of directors at a meeting in Dallas on June 22. If the board approves the plan, the commissioners and Swarbrick will spend the summer figuring out how to implement it — and when. Another meeting is scheduled for September and any format changes would eventually be made by the presidents and chancellors. CFP director Bill Hancock has said the playoff will not be extended this year or next. The current 12-year deal runs through the 2025-26 season.

