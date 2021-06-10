Preparing for fantasy football 2021: tips, rankings, best advice, rookies, top 150 unbiased experts

If you want to gain a significant competitive advantage with your Fantasy football picks for 2021, you’ll need to study more than last year’s numbers and this season’s forecasts. As you begin your preparation for the Fantasy Football concept for 2021, you should also realize that advanced statistics can increase your knowledge and make you a more successful player. For example, looking in depth at air yards, the number of yards a pass takes in the air past the line of scrimmage, Fantasy players can determine who will be the most impactful passcatchers for their 2021 Fantasy football rankings.

Another important advanced metric to consider is the average depth of the target, which can give you a better understanding of how a receiver can be used in their team’s passing game. Before you start looking for the best 2021 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts, make sure you see what the SportsLine team has to say.

Top 2021 Fantasy Football Picks

The Fantasy Football concept bible lists SportsLine’s best wide receivers to target based on air yards and average depth of target:

Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams: The Rams made a major upgrade as quarterback during the off-season, trading Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford. The move should prove to be the most beneficial for Woods of all the passcatchers in Los Angeles. With Goff directing the Rams’ offense for the past two seasons and Josh Reynolds being used as a field stretcher, we saw Woods’ aDOT and average route depth decrease. Now, working with a gunman like Stafford and Reynolds in Tennessee, Woods’ prospects have improved.

Woods’ numbers for 2018 indicate he is the preferred downfield target for Stafford. Before Goff’s downfall and Reynolds’ expanded role as a field stretcher, Woods had an aDOT of 11.4 yards in 2018, compared to an eventual drop to 7.0 last season. Goff had one of the lowest aDOT numbers of any quarterback last season, while Stafford was among the best. Woods is the most effective Rams wide receiver in deep and medium work. He has the potential to exceed his 2021 Fantasy Football ADP by working with Stafford.

Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals couldn’t resist picking Chase fifth in the 2021 NFL Draft as he was widely regarded as the best wide receiver in this year’s class. Reuniting him with former LSU partner Joe Burrow seems like an ideal match as Cincinnati looks to upgrade the passing game.

When Burrow and Chase last played together in 2019, Burrow’s air yardage percentage was 33. He will be in for the departed AJ Green, who had an air yardage percentage of 32 and finished just outside the top 10 in the NFL in air yards in 2020 Green had more than 100 goals last season and was among the top wideouts in the league in end zone goals. With Chase expected to play a similar role in Bengal’s attack this season and ahead of the declining Green last season, the rookie could break out big in his first pro campaign.

John Brown, Las Vegas Raiders: Many Fantasy players consider the Raiders’ passing as an afterthought, but savvy types won’t overlook it. Brown has one of the most downfield-oriented route trees of any wide receiver in the league, and his move to Oakland could lead to exciting results that many others in your league may not see coming.

Nelson Agholor’s departure left a void for Brown. Agholor averaged 15.5 yards per catch last year, which was the top five in the NFL, and had a 30.3 air yardage percentage. Brown had a 23.3 percent with Buffalo last year. so obviously he’s entering a more favorable big play environment.

