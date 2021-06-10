Table tennis gambling is so big that there have been arrests for match fixing

pixabay

A former table tennis player was recently arrested for running a table tennis betting syndicate.

In January, more money was wagered on table tennis in the state of Colorado than on any other bowling game.

Betting on table tennis is getting so huge, literally millions of dollars are being wagered on it, that people are now being arrested for match fixing.

That’s right. The recreational activity that most of us call ping pong is serious business these days when it comes to betting on the matches.

According to a new report from Front Office Sports, in just one state, Colorado, $6.6 million was wagered on table tennis in the first month of legal sports betting in the state. And it doesn’t slow down.

In April, $8.96 million wagered on the Colorado sport, the fourth largest bet for any sport in the state.

In March, Colorado’s table tennis pool reached $8.8 million more than twice as much as betting on MMA.

In January, the total bet on table tennis was $11.8 million more than any college football bowl game or NHL game in the state.

Steve Dainton, CEO of The International Table Tennis Federations, says his sport has the potential to “generate billions of dollars, and we’re really just scraping the surface with our current business model.”

In the beginning, those in the betting community simply assumed that the pandemic that plagued so many other sports was the reason for the big jump in table tennis betting, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

“I’m probably just as shocked as the rest of the gambling community,” Jason Scott, vice president of commerce at BetMGM, told me. Yahoo! Sport. “Once sport came back, I thought it would go off the map. It’s crazy.”

Table tennis gambling has become such a big business these days that in December last year some unusual betting patterns led to a raid on nine properties linked to former Australian top table tennis player Adam Green, arresting him for “using corrupt behavioral information to bet on an event and knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime with intent to conceal,” reported the Sydney Morning Herald.

NSW Police Organized Crime Squad Commander Detective Superintendent Martin Fileman said police will allege that Green was the head of the gambling syndicate and “used his inside information to obtain information about table tennis matches in Ukraine that had a predetermined outcome”. “In other words, they knew who would win the match before they placed the bet,” he said. “We can show, by evidence obtained during the strike force, that direct money transfers from the head of the syndicated [were sent] to people who are very, very closely associated with these table tennis games in Ukraine.” Police will also allege that Green has used a number of gambling accounts in his name and those of a number of employees to place bets on the games.

So, what’s the appeal of betting on an obscure sport like table tennis anyway?

Conor McCormick-Cavanagh, a writer for Denver Westword, says: “You play the slots, it’s purely a game of chance. Sports betting can be a game of skill to some extent. With table tennis, you can play it as if you were rolling the dice or pulling a lock lever. You’re betting on a random Russian guy.’

That and the fact that, really, who? should not want to bet on a sport that produces insane highs like this?

