LONDON: There was never a moment when my passion for cricket suddenly developed. It happened slowly, almost like the game itself. I remember enjoying playing chaotic during recess in elementary school with wickets painted on a wall, a tennis ball and a borrowed bat. After school we played in the back alleys behind the closely packed terraced houses of a coal mining community in the English Midlands, using bins as wickets and bits of wood to hit the ball.

It never occurred to me to ask why a wicket was called that, why it had three stumps, why the bat was shaped the way it was, or why a real cricket ball was so hard. I was also not aware that the origins of cricket were obscure or that it even had a history.

Those questions didn’t arise until I was nine years old when I was first taken to a professional cricket match at a famous ground in the English city of Nottingham. It was full of people and the spectacle was exciting. It was so different from my experience playing in backyards. Little did I know that the origins of cricket were more related to my early playing environment than to the spectacle I had just witnessed.

The origin of crickets is poorly represented in historical records. There is a common assumption that the game originated in England, through references to stick and stone games resembling cricket as early as 1183. The household records of King Edward I in 1300 report a game much like cricket played in the county of Kent.

It was the sheep pastures of South East England that provided short grass on which to roll balls of rags or wool. The walking gate (a small gate or door within a larger one) was used as a target, which was defended by a person wielding a stick resembling a shepherd’s staff.

This idyllic, pastoral image is a tempting image to associate with the beginning of the games in England. It certainly worked on me, serving to increase my appetite to play and understand the game. This romantic undertone is reinforced by the words derived to name the tools needed to play wicket, stomp, bat, bail, (or beil), a French word for a crosspiece on the wicket gate, while mysticism is the way in which the game is played. got its name. I discovered a view that it is derived from an old English word for cryce or crutch and a Dutch word, rick, meaning stick, suggesting the involvement of merchants from the nearby European continent.

In my quest to learn more, I was disappointed to find that, if the game was played between the 12th and 16th centuries, it received almost no references in literature or contemporary records. Those identified have been skewed, as reports in a 1598 trial of cricket played by pupils at the Royal Grammar School at Guildford in 1550 and in 1611 two young men were punished in court for playing cricket rather than going to church. I know that feeling as I skipped piano lessons to play cricket until I found out and was rightly admonished for wasting my parents’ money.

The first convincing records for a game recognizable as cricket arose in Kent in 1646 for no apparent reason that I can find. The match was played for a small stake, curiously enough of 12 candles. The post-Civil War government was eager to eradicate public gatherings, drunkenness and gambling, so holding the contest may have been an act of brutality or rebellion. Perhaps the participants did not think the government ban was worth a candle.

The apparent lack of popularity of crickets may have been influenced by other preferred gambling options, such as bear fighting, wrestling, racing or cockfighting. In addition, it suffered from government censorship in the press and print newspapers, designed to prevent incitement.

Once this was abolished in 1696, cricket began to flourish. It caught the attention of the aristocracy, for whom it was a new vehicle for heavy gambling. When I read about this, as a kid, I was shocked that this seemingly well-mannered game could be compromised in this way. There was a silver lining in that it created the need for codified conditions under which the matches should be played.

The development of the game as it is played today took shape in 18th century England. Its subsequent journey has taken it well beyond its supposedly rustic origins in the south of England to many parts of the world, some unexpectedly, a subject for another piece. Cricket is full of stories, fierce rivalries and myths. It also has deep, yet discreet, strategic aspects, which have only deepened my fascination with the game over many years.