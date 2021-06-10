Pre-Pitt Football Official Visitor Comments





Pitt Football’s second official visitor weekend kicks off today when Pat Narduzzi and his coaching staff will host at least 10 players. This group of recruits is led by 4-star Florida tight end Mason Taylor and 4-star wide receiver Zeke Berry. Before arriving on campus,Pittsburgh Sports Nu contacted all players who visited Pitt to get their thoughts on their official visit. (We will update this list as we hear from more players). 3-star RB Jordan Bailey (Tampa, Florida): Pitt is a great school and it feels like a family. Their head coach is a great man with a lot of energy. The coaches love their players and they tell the truth. I’m sure it’s a great Division-One school that plays great football. The coaches had been scouting me for 3 years and that’s how I knew they wanted me. They saw me play and make progress two years before they offered me and that was good to know they are not rushing their decisions. I learned that their coaches are nice and loving and don’t just talk about football. They want me because of the person I am and then the footballer I am. School is important to them and they have a good academic program. I have a feeling that the visit will be great because of the short clips that were shown to me. I think I’m going to love it. https://t.co/F4zz3OxvBn — JB1 (@jordaanbailey_) November 28, 2020 3-star OT Jackson Brown (Danville, California):I’m very interested in Pitt. I am excited to visit this weekend and look forward to meeting all the coaches and personally building a relationship with them. Coach Borbely did a great job recruiting me. He calls me about 3 times a week and I also talk weekly with Coach Salem, Coach Marion and Coach Duzz. Can’t wait to see the campus and what it has to offer. I also want to see Coach Borbely go through the attack with me and see how well I fit in. Overall excited to meet the other recruits, coaches and players out there! Highlights Junior HS Season Enjoy! @BrandonHuffman @GregBiggins @coachjosephmar @ 2Ddavis @morisuesue #Calstrengthfootball #MLUYFI #SRVhttps://t.co/YNPMSLn2xn — Jackson Brown (@jacksonbrown_77) April 19, 2021 3-star OT Isaiah Montgomery (Virginia Beach, Virginia: My recruiting at Pitt started with Coach Beatty and I would talk to him at least once a week before he left. Then I started talking directly to Coach Borbely and then we started doing Zoom meetings with academics, lifestyle and then I spoke to the strength coach. So I’m looking forward to meeting all those people in person. Especially Coach Borbely and head coach Pat Narduzzi. I would like to ask them what they would expect from the new freshman and what their first steps would be to get them ready to play.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos