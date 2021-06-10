Sports
Daavettila wins Honda Sport Award for tennis
Sara Daavettila, a fifth-year senior from the University of North Carolina, was named the Honda Sport Award winner for Tennis, as announced today by Chris Voelz, Executive Director of THE Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA).
Presented annually by the CWSA for the past 45 years to the best female athletes in 12 NCAA-approved sports, the Honda Sport Award represents “the best of the best in collegiate athletics.” The winner of the sports award will be a finalist for the Collegiate Female Athlete of the Year and the prestigious 2021 Honda Cup, which airs on CBS Sports Network on June 28 at 9 p.m. ET.
Daavettila was chosen by a vote of directors from more than 1,000 NCAA member schools. Finalists were Katarina Jokic (Georgia), Emma Navarro (Virginia) and Estela Perez-Somarriba (Miami).
“It is an honor to receive the Honda Sport Award for Tennis,” said Daavettila. “I am very grateful and humbled to be selected from so many incredible athletes and after such a challenging year for all. Thank you to Carolina, my family, coaches, teammates, the amazing athletic department and staff, and the Carolina community. at UNC is truly special and gives important life values and offers unique opportunities. We play out of love for our sport, each other and our incredible university. Carolina is a family and I am blessed to be a part of it. The Honda Award is special because it recognizes more than just athletic achievements and it is a privilege to receive it as a Carolina representative.”
Hailing from Williamston, Michigan, Daavettila was the top contender in the 2021 NCAA Singles Championship and No. 2 in the NCAA Doubles Championship. She advanced to the semifinals in singles and Round of 16 in doubles. As high as No. 1 in the national ITA rankings this season, she is the 2021 ACC Player of the Year and a seven-time ITA All-America roster.
She was the 2019 ITA Fall National Championship singles titlist and a member of three ITA National Team Indoor Championships. She has the distinction of being the only player to ever receive the Most Outstanding Player award at the ITA indoor tournament (2018, 2020, 2021) on more than one occasion.
With a career record of 149-35, she is second in program history with 149 singles wins and the only player in program history and only fourth in an ACC program to reach the quarterfinals of the NCAA Singles three times.
Out of court, she was recognized as a Tar Heel Leader of Distinction, the highest honor bestowed by the Leadership Academy.
“Congratulations Sara on achieving this prestigious award,” said head coach Brian Kalbas. “She chose to return for a fifth season and worked harder than ever to lead our team to heights never seen before here at Carolina. Sara had an incredible career and is very worthy of the award, but what sets her apart , is her ability to be.” the best teammate she can be. Her selfless attitude to putting the team above her individual success is what I am most proud of when I think about what Sara has accomplished for our program.”
Celebrating its 45th anniversary year, the CWSA has honored the nation’s top female NCAA athletes for their superior athletic skills, leadership, academic excellence and eagerness to participate in community service. Since the partnership began in 1986, Honda has provided more than $3.4 million in institutional grants to award-winners and nominees’ universities to support women’s athletic programs.
About Honda Corporate Social Responsibility
For more than 60 years in the US, Honda has been committed to making a positive contribution to the communities where its employees live and work. Honda’s mission is to create products and services that improve people’s lives, while doing business sustainably and promoting a diverse and inclusive workplace. That’s why Honda believes in helping people reach their life potential by focusing on improving children’s health, inspiring underrepresented students, preserving the environment for future generations, creating safety for all and empowering of our communities. More information onhttp://csr.honda.com/.
