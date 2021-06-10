Interview: Table tennis player Mudit Dani about the choice of table tennis and the influence of Achanta Sharath Kamal

Up-and-coming table tennis player Mudit Dani is all smiles in his latest Instagram photos. Just a graduate of New York University, he has his eyes firmly set on both academics and table tennis. We spoke to Mudit about the sport and his dreams of an Olympic medal.

Thank you for your wishes! The convocation took place virtually and I saw it happen with some of my friends from college. We even went to the Washington Square Arch and clicked on some pictures. All the parents were also part of the event, watching on FaceTime. So it was a little different than usual, but it was definitely fun.

What did you study at New York University?

I studied Business Management at New York University for my Bachelor’s degree and now I’m going to pursue Masters in Quantitative Management, in Finance and Statistics. I will be doing the two-year course at STERN Business School, which will start in September.

What was your training schedule like when you were at NYU?

I would strategize and plan my day to use most of my time efficiently. If I took the morning classes today, I would do evening sessions the next day, giving me almost a day to train and exercise while also working on my assignments. I would use the weekends to travel and play tournaments in the US.

What do the regular practice hours look like?

So it was a lot of planning, but it worked out pretty well I’d say. I ended up training at least three and three and a half hours a day. Yes, it was not a full-time professional in terms of hours, but the training was intense and focused on the things that needed to develop. I started taking my courses online from second year and moved to Europe to train full time. At that time I would study evenings and mornings, I would train for about two and a half hours and again for two hours in the evening and would also do about 45 minutes of physical training. So that was the full intense schedule of mine.

What attracted you to table tennis?

I would say the different tactics and the speed of the game. Here I can have fun talking to other people, there are different levels of challenges including players versus older players, younger players, left-handers, right-handers, and there are attackers and defenders… so for me it was really interesting. I felt like I could simultaneously challenge my mind in a different way to find solutions for certain players and identify their weaknesses. These are the factors that attracted me as a young child.

When did you play your first tournament?

My first tournament was when I was eight years old. I played the interschool event just for fun and I lost.

Can you guide us through the milestones and big wins in your career so far?

I was the first table tennis player from Mumbai to win a gold medal in the Cadet Boys Individual Event at an International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Junior Circuit Event in El Salvador. I won gold once in the Cadet team event and bronze three times: 2 in Cadet Individuals and Doubles and one in Junior Individuals. It was a proud moment for me as I am the only third Indian player after Soumyajit Ghosh and Harmeet Desai to break into the Top 10 of the ITTF World Junior Boys ranking.

I earned my first-ever International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) senior medal after progressing to the US Open Championships men’s doubles semifinals at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Texas, which I received in 2019, and I am currently sixth. highest ranked Indian paddler.

Who or what has made a major contribution to your player career?

It is impossible for me to single out certain people. During my journey I have received support from my school and university and certainly from my coaches and trainers who constantly helped me. My family and friends also supported me to follow my passion. It’s actually a huge team effort, I’d say, because I couldn’t have done it without their cooperation.

Tell us about training with Kamlesh Mehta…

He has been like a father to me and I am privileged to be under his guidance. His experience and expertise are limitless and everything he has taught me has made me the player and person I am today. I am grateful to him for everything he does for me and for all the other players in the table tennis group in India as a whole.

How much did Achanta Sharath Kamals’ international success boost your morale to take up table tennis as a career?

I was 11 years old when I first met Sharath at the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games and asked him to share a frame with me. And fast forward 10 years now that I can talk to him anytime, play cards together, train together and go to tournaments together. It was a complete journey and a dream for me. Everyone my age has definitely grown up watching him change Indian table tennis on the world map and I have the utmost respect for him. It is an honor for me to learn from him and play alongside him on the world tours. It is a motivation to have him around and I hope he will represent India for years to come.

Will Mumbai remain your base of operations?

I believe so. With the travel restrictions, it would be ideal for me to continue my education in Mumbai.

Your ultimate dream must be to participate in the Olympics…

Yes, that is definitely my ultimate dream. It is a great sense of pride that an athlete feels when they represent the country at such multi-sport events. However, my immediate goal is to qualify for the 2022 Commonwealth Games scheduled to take place in Birmingham, England.

What are your other passions?

It would be sports and music. I can literally watch and enjoy any kind of sports such as cricket football, basketball, baseball, volleyball, swimming. I even like to play them because I like to be active. And music is something that calms me down and is my companion in my travels. I’m also a foodie, although I definitely have to stick to some restrictions.