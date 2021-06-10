Atlantic 10 Announces 2021-2022 Men’s Basketball Game Schedule





Atlantic 10 release NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Fordham University men’s team today learned its Atlantic 10 pairs for 2021-2022 from the league office, including the home-and-home opponents for the Rams. The Atlantic 10 Conference will feature an 18-game men’s basketball schedule in 2021-2022, the eighth straight year that the league has had an 18-game slate. The A-10 announced the team formats for the coming season on Thursday. For the eighth year in a row, the Fordham men’s Atlantic 10 18 game schedule consists of nine home and nine away games, with the Rams facing five opponents in a home-and-home series. First year head coach Kyle Neptune ‘s squad will face Davidson, Duquesne, George Washington, La Salle and Massachusetts twice during the 2021-2022 season. In addition to home games with Davidson, Duquesne, George Washington, La Salle and Massachusetts, the Rams host George Mason, Rhode Island, Richmond and VCU at the historic Rose Hill Gym. In addition to the return trips to Davidson, Duquesne, George Washington, La Salle and Massachusetts, Fordham will play Atlantic 10 Conference road games in 2021-2022 in Dayton, St. Bonaventure, Saint Joseph’s and Saint Louis. The A-10 is returning to a normal schedule after a unique 2020-21 season in which the conference navigated the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. St. Bonaventure won the regular season and A-10 Championship and was joined by VCU in earning NCAA Tournament bids. It was the 15this direct NCAA tournament and 35this total time the A-10 earned multiple bids in the big dance. The full 2021-22 conference schedule with dates and times, as well as nationally televised information, will be released at a later date. There will be 126 conference matches next season, in which teams will face each league opponent once and five teams twice. The 2022 Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Championship will be played March 9-13 and will return to Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. 2022 Fordham Basketball Atlantic 10 Games For Men

