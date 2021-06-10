Cricket: SL vs IND – Shikhar Dhawan named captain, earn six maiden call-ups for limited-overs tour, Sports News





The All-India Senior Selection Committee selected the Indian squad for the three-game ODI series and the three-game T20I series against Sri Lanka scheduled for July. All matches will be played at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo. Veteran left-handed batsman Shikhar Dhawan will lead the Indian side with Bhuvneshwar Kumar as his deputy. In what will be an audition for some in the lead up to the upcoming T20 World Cup, the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey would like to impress the selectors and senior team management members who are in England for the World Test Championship final and five-Test series against England. The call-up will be especially for Devdutt Padikkar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, Varun Chakravarthy and Chetan Sakariya who earn their first call-up to the Indian team. In addition, the squad will be assisted by five net bowlers. ALSO READ: Cricket: From Smriti Mandhana to Shafali Verma – The Hundred confirms signings of Indian superstars Indian squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Krunal Gowtham, , Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice Captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh India’s Tour of Sri Lanka, 2021 ODI Series: Schedule July 13 – 1st ODI

July 16 – 2nd ODI

July 18 – 3rd ODI

July 21 – 1st T20I

July 23 – 2nd T20I

July 25 – 3rd T20I

