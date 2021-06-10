College Football Playoff Considers Expansion to 12 Teams

FILE – Ronnie Harrison (15) of Alabama breaks a pass intended for Clemson’s Artavis Scott during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game in Glendale, Arizona, on this Monday, January 11, 2016, file photo. The College Football Playoff would be expanded from four to 12 teams, with six spots reserved for the highest-ranked conference champions, according to a proposal to be considered next week by the league commissioners who manage the postseason system, a person familiar with the game said. announcement to The Associated. Press on Thursday, June 10, 2021. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the GVB has not yet released details. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

(AP) – The College Football Playoff announced Thursday that it will consider expanding from four to 12 teams to settle the national championship, with six seats reserved for the highest-ranked conference champions and the other six going to major squads.

The CFP’s surprise announcement outlined a plan that would triple the number of teams entering the postseason with a chance to win it all.

Even if the format isn’t adopted until this fall, there was no indication in the proposal about when an extended playoff could take place. The fastest appears to be before the 2023 season, but it is more likely to be after the 2026 season.

A selection committee would still be involved, but a 12-team playoff wouldn’t limit how many teams can come out of a conference. The conference champions would receive a first-round byes and teams 5-12 would play each other in four games played somewhere on campus sometime in the two-week period following the conference championship weekend, usually in early December.

The plan requires the bracket not to be reseeded as teams progress. The quarter-finals would be held on New Year’s Day with bowl games – unless that falls on a Sunday, in which case those games will be played on January 2 and an adjacent day.

The semi-finals would also be hosted by bowl games, as is the case now.

The proposal does not contain dates for the semi-finals and the championship match to be played, but did indicate that the semi-finals would not be played as a doubleheader in one day.

Currently, six bowl games have a three-year rotation to host the semifinals and the championship game site is open to bidders, similar to what the NFL does with the Super Bowl. The current semi-final rotation includes the Rose, Sugar, Orange, Fiesta, Cotton and Peach bowls.

The process for selecting the six bowls that would rotate to host the quarter-finals and semi-finals has yet to be determined, according to the CFP plan.

The plan is expected to be presented to CFP officials in Chicago on June 17-18. It is an important step in a process that has many more to come.

The management committee must decide next week whether it will recommend an extension to the university presidents who are part of the CFP’s oversight committee. The presidents will meet with the management committee in Dallas on June 22.

If the chairmen sign off, the next step is to determine if the plan can be implemented and when.

The College Football Playoff enters the eighth year of a 12-year deal with ESPN. The deal doesn’t lock into a format, but an assumption is that any changes would come after that deal expires after the 2025 season.

CFP Director Bill Hancock has said there will be no changes to the CFP format this season or in 2022.

The four-team playoff was implemented in 2014, a natural continuation of the Bowl Championship Series, which equaled No. 1 against No. 2 in the title game from 1998-2013.

The popularity of the playoffs seems to have stalled as only a few teams have taken the most places since 2014.

Alabama and Clemson have each made it to the playoff six times in seven years. Ohio State and Oklahoma have been selected four times each. That’s 71% of the playoff spots for just four of the 130 teams that play major college football.

A field of 12 teams with six seats reserved for conference champions would guarantee that at least one team from outside the Power Five conferences would be in the playoffs every season. The Group of Five has never had a team break the field of four or be particularly close.