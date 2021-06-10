Red Sox honors UMass men’s hockey team during weekend game | News





AMherst, MA (WGGB/WSHM) — University of Massachusetts Amherst head hockey coach Greg Carvel is being recognized for his continued success with the Minutemen. After leading his team to their first-ever national hockey title, the Boston Red Sox now want to honor him. The Sox announced that Carvel will take the field on Sunday before their game against the Toronto Blue Jays to be recognized and that he will throw the first pitch. After leading UMass to the 2021 NCAA hockey championship by beating St. Cloud State in a 5-0 shutout win, Carvel is still celebrated for his leadership role at UMass. In the past five years, the Minutemen have reached new heights under Carvel, including four of the top ten winning seasons in UMass’ 91 season history, the program’s first NCAA title, first NCAA runner-up, first regular season from Hockey East. and tournament titles, and the first Hobey Baker winner. Carvel also led the Minutemen to their third straight season this year with 20 wins. He recently signed a five-year contract extension through the 2025-26 season and now the star coach is going to Fenway Park to throw the first pitch, but this isn’t his first time and for those who think the legend never gets nervous, explained Carvel, I actually did this two years ago when we lost in the national championship game. They invited us in and we went and it was the coldest, wettest, rainiest day. It was freezing, it was about 40 degrees and it was the most nerve-racking thing I’ve ever done.” Do not worry. He said he took the mound, he got it over the plate and got the job done but he told us he has a few practice throws under his belt so he should be good to go on Sunday. We did ask him about the team. He said that unlike last year, freshmen can come to campus this summer for the season so they will get a stronger start this time around. As for the coach’s big opening throw, which will take place next Sunday just before the 1:10 PM game against the Blue Jays.







