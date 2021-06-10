Tricky cricket surface thwarts Selkirk’s match-3





The uneven bounce was a contest for openers on both sides, reducing play to a rut for both strikes. When the first low bounce shot under the bat of MDAF’s Raman (6) to loosen the stirrups, bowlers would have been excused if they had to bowl from the other side, running away from the imposing North Stand in Murrayfield. Trustworthy MDAF opener, Cardwell Moore (14), was also surprised by the jump to scoop the ball halfway through, where Singhtoor took his first catch in senior cricket, reports Neil Gentleman. The hosts, who fought 45 for 6, made better progress as Tyugi (27) came in at number seven and he would have carried the bat had he not tried an unnecessary second on the last ball of the innings. Having reduced Murrayfield to 45 for 6 at 23 overs, the visitors will have been disappointed to see MDAFs come to 92. Selkirk knew it would be a challenge to get the runs and two early wickets gave the hosts hope, especially as this included the departure (lbw) of in-form G. Fenton (8) who, like others, was undone made by a low shooter who was being bowled. from the far end. Despite this, Selkirk had dropped to 69 for 3 in 20 overs and looked well on track to get the required runs, but Gardiner (24) was bowled in the next over. A disastrous collapse, including the mandatory farcical run, saw the match end with Selkirk sacked for 84, eight less than a third win in a row. Extras (42) was the easy top scorer on a day when the most impatient player of each team scored the best respectively; Gardiner for Selkirk and Tyugi for MDAFs. Both were guilty of excessive swings and misses, but managed to give both sides some momentum when they came to bat. With just four double-digit batsmen, seven lbw decisions and all 20 wickets down, it was easy to see that this was a day for the bowlers. For MDAFs, Tyugi was the most dangerous bowler, taking two wickets at crucial moments, allowing just 13 runs from his eight overs. Dow could claim top marks of 3 for 12 bowling at the tailenders, pulling a great over head catch from his own bowling to remove Henderson. For Selkirk, Banks removed four of the top five batsmen to finish with 4 for 14. While Gardiner put in a decent all-round performance, taking stingy marks of 2 for 6 from his 6 overs, he’ll probably regret not having realized it with the bat as he watched the tail blunt. Selkirk has two all-Border home games this week, Kelso visits tonight (Thurs) in the 20/20 series and Hawick travels to Philiphaugh in Division 3 on Saturday.

