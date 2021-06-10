Waterville beats Caribou in B North girls tennis title match





Individual talent and collective chemistry can go a long way in team sports. For the Waterville High School girls’ tennis team, that means all the way to the Class B championship game on Saturday. Coach Devin LaChappelles, the top-ranked Purple Panthers, remained unbeaten on Thursday afternoon with a 5-0 win over previously unbeaten Caribou in the North Regional Final, played at Hampden Academy. Waterville (15-0) captured his first regional crown since winning four in a row from 2011 through 2014, and will take on South champion Cape Elizabeth (14-1) for the state championship in the Anita Murphy at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Courts in Lewiston. Waterville’s Kiera Gilman (left) and Karin Zimba defeated Caribou’s Mia Theriault and Naomi Cote 6-0, 6-0 in the first doubles in the Girls’ Class B North Championship on Thursday at Hampden Academy. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN More than anything, we were genuinely excited to have made it this far, said Amna Sheikh, senior co-captain of Waterville, who scored the deciding point for the Purple Panthers. I talk about this all the time, but we have a great team spirit and that keeps us all pumped for a match instead of being super stressed or anxious about things going wrong. [Instead] we think of all the positive things and of being together. Caribou, who started his season with just six players and wasn’t able to field a second double tandem until mid-May, is finishing the season at 14-1. For them to get this far, especially considering we started without a second doubles team, is a good season for us, said Caribou coach John Habeeb. Habeeb felt his teams’ best chance of knocking out Waterville going into the game would rest on his singles contingent, and Waterville indeed jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead against the Vikings by winning both doubles matches. Purple Panthers Kiera Gilman and Karin Zimba defeated Mia Theriault and Naomi Cote without losing a match in the first doubles and Hannah Hubbard and Miranda Tracy defeated Jayden Fournier and Kallee Parent 6-0, 6-1 in the second doubles. It took a little longer for Sheikh to win a tiebreak in the first set and Caribou took over second-seeded Livia Bouchard 7-6 (3), 6-2. Caribou’s Mia Theriault will play a return in the first doubles in the girls’ Class B North Championship at Hampden Academy on Thursday. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN I think it really helped me if everyone supported us as we played, said Sheikh. It helped me overcome the heat, which really hit me in the first set. Waterville extended the lead to 4-0 on third basehits, where Sarah McNeil fended off a challenge from Caribous Ashlyn Bouchard and won a tiebreak in the second set to cap off a 6-4, 7-6 (3) victory. Inga Zimba from Waterville and Sage Dubay from Caribou faced each other in the final game of the day, with the two front-runners trading many long rallies before Zimba came out with a 7-6, 7-6 (0) victory. We knew Waterville was a good team and I thought, boy, it’s going to be a tough game for us to win all three singles, Habeeb said. Caribou bid for its first Northern title since winning back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018. It seemed like once we lost those first sets, everything catches up with you, he said. More articles from the BDN

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos