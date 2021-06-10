How Roberto Mancini made Italy from mess to winning machine





Roberto Mancini has never been content to just get involved. At the age of nine, he became so frustrated with losing a table tennis match that he threw a bat at his cousin’s head. At the age of 24, he was part of a Sampdoria team to win Serie A for the first time in the club’s history, but Mancini looked beyond that. That title-winning season had barely begun when he began telling his teammates to aim for the Intercontinental Cup.

Samp fell one step short of realizing his ambition, losing to Barcelona in extra time of the 1992 European Cup Final. Mancinis’ competitive flame, however, never dimmed.

After being appointed manager of Italy in 2018, he stated his intention to be a good coach and bring the national team back to the top of the world. It seemed a distant prospect. The Azzurri were still recovering from their first failure in 60 years to qualify for a World Cup. Giampiero Ventura was sacked as manager immediately after their play-off defeat to Sweden, but left only a void. No replacement was appointed for three months, after which the under-21 coach, Luigi Di Biagio, had to be promoted to a caretaker. Mancini finally replaced him in May 2018, inheriting a team without the certainties of Italy’s recent past. Giorgio Chiellini, Gigi Buffon, Andrea Barzagli and Daniele De Rossi had all announced their international retirement, although the former would eventually change his mind. Italy manager Roberto Mancini. Perhaps Mancini was in a sense lucky when he arrived, simplifying his choices by no longer having to weigh the value of experience against the opportunity to give new faces a chance. He embraced the moment and gave the call widely. Nicol Zaniolo and Sandro Tonali were each part of an Italian squad before making their Serie A debut. The speed with which Mancini built a successful team from unknown components was astonishing. His first Nations League campaign started with a draw against Poland and a defeat to Portugal in September 2018, but Italy has not lost since. Their undefeated streak extends to 27 games. Along the way, a team identity was built, formed around the players who were available to Mancini rather than being imposed on them. A midfield trio of Jorginho, Marco Verratti and Nicol Barella came together organically, three superior talents that complement each other: one to organize the game, another to bring the fight to the opponents and a third to break the lines. Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Chiesa provide natural breadth, which the manager embraced with a 4-3-3 that becomes a 3-2-4-1 in possession, with one fullback pushing forward. While the first-choice 11 features a good portion of veterans, from Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci as -backs to Ciro Immobile up front, there is a depth of young supremacy. transferring talent that brought with it an enthusiastic energy that Italy had not known for a while. But above all, Mancinis’ greatest success has been to build a group that feels more involved than the first XI. In another era, Verratti’s injury leading up to this tournament would have been a disaster, but this Italy knows Manuel Locatelli can keep playing until he returns, having already won four caps this calendar year. Romas Lorenzo Pellegrini would be just as easy a choice, having taken a pair of World Cup qualifier victories in March. To what extent have Mancinis’ experiences as a player influenced his approach to managing the national team? Italy manager Roberto Mancini as a Roman Emperor. Photo: Jen Murphy His biggest regret in football is that he never played in a World Cup. He was called up in 1990, but Azeglio Vicini never put him on the field. His failure to appear in any other tournament was the result of his own poor choices. He was banned in 1986 for never apologizing to manager, Enzo Bearzot, after staying out all night on a US tour. He withdrew for the 1994 World Cup in a fit of rage after Arrigo Sacchi played him just 45 minutes in a friendly for which Roberto Baggio, the man who kept him out of the starting XI, was mostly absent. Even before Mancini was named Italy manager, he spoke openly in interviews about his desire to make up for lost time. I have a dream, he told Gazzetta dello Sport in January 2018. As a coach I want to win what I didn’t win as a footballer: a World Cup. He has won league titles as manager in Italy and England, but those achievements have been overshadowed for many onlookers by the greater successes of the men who followed him: Jos Mourinho who took Inter to the treble and Pep Guardiola who took Manchester City to three Premier League titles led. titles in four years. Even getting Italy to the final stages of Euro 2020 would be a remarkable achievement, given the mess he has inherited. Mancini, however, has only one goal in mind. The goal now is to spend the summer in my Portonovo [a seaside town close to where he grew up], he recently told the Italian edition of GQ, signing autographs as champions manager. – Guard, 2021

