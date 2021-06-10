Former Michigan Soccer Players Say Coach Bo Schembechler Ignored Warnings, Son’s Complaint About Doctor Abuse

Two former Michigan soccer players said Thursday they believe they could have been spared sexual assault if their coach, Bo Schembechler, had addressed complaints about former team doctor Robert Anderson filed by Schembechler’s son Matt.

Both players said they also tried to warn Bo Schembechler about Anderson’s abusive treatment and were ignored.

Dan Kwiatkowski and Gilvanni Johnson joined Matt Schembechler at a press conference in Michigan on Thursday to share their stories. Kwiatkowski played offensive tackle for the Wolverines in the late 1970s; Johnson played wide receiver in the early 1980s.

Both men said they had previously spoken to investigators about assault by Anderson while on the football team, but made their identities public for the first time earlier this week.

“If [Bo Schembechler] Anderson before 1982, I wouldn’t have been victimized at all,” Johnson said.

Anderson held various positions at the University of Michigan from 1966 to 2003, working closely with the athletics department for most of that time. More than 800 former patients have made legal claims that Anderson sexually assaulted them during physical exams and other routine medical appointments. Anderson died in 2008, a decade before allegations of his abuse were widely publicized.

Matt Schembechler said on Wednesday that he was sexually assaulted by Anderson in 1969, when he was 10 years old. Matt Schembechler said that when he told his father what happened shortly after his appointment, the coach told his son he didn’t want to hear about it. Bo Schembechler “laid his hands on” his wife, Millie, and punched his son in the chest, Matt Schembechler said.

Matt Schembechler said his father then blocked an attempt to fire Anderson.

Bo Schembechler died in 2006. Millie died in 1992.

“[Bo] believed that no one is more important than the team. dr. Anderson was part of Bo’s team, that’s why he was more important than any man,” Matt Schembechler said at Thursday’s press conference. “I’m coming forward for my own healing and to prevent people and institutions from abusing trust. and the power given to them in the future.”

Glenn “Shemy” Schembechler, Matt’s brother and Bo’s son, told ESPN on Thursday that he did not believe Matt’s story. Glenn, who is 10 years younger than Matt, said his father was “as loving towards a person as you can imagine” and that if the coach had known that Anderson was sexually abusing patients, he would have stopped it.

Glenn Schembechler said he couldn’t refute the experiences of other players, but said he didn’t think his father was aware that Anderson was doing anything more than what would have been typical or acceptable at the time on a physical examination.

“None of us were in that room when those players were talking to Bo,” said Glenn Schembechler. “The Bo I knew would have solved it and found another doctor. It would be that easy.’

Kwiatkowski said Thursday that when he told Bo Schembechler about how Anderson digitally penetrated his rectum, the coach told him to “get harder”.

Johnson said he told Bo Schembechler that Anderson assaulted him after his physical exam as a freshman. Johnson said the coach said he would contact medical staff but did not follow up after the initial call.

Kwiatkowski and Johnson both said Anderson’s actions had long-term consequences for their trust in doctors and their personal relationships. They said players often joked about Anderson in the locker room when teammates returned from treatment.

Johnson said he remembered assistant coaches telling players that if they weren’t working hard, they should pay a visit to Anderson.

“It’s only now that I realize how crazy it was to threaten rape as a way to motivate players to work harder,” Johnson said.

Glenn Schembechler refuted allegations that his father beat his brother and mother, saying his father would not do so or that his mother would accept that she would be treated that way. He said he hadn’t seen any kind of violent behavior in his home when he was growing up.

Glenn Schembechler said he hasn’t spoken to his brother in over a decade and that relations within their family have long been shaky.

Glenn Schembechler said his brother’s relationship with his father had soured decades ago. In 1999, Matt sued his father and the University of Michigan over a dispute involving a sports memorabilia company he ran.

Matt Schembechler said on Thursday that his father’s response to claims about Anderson in 1969 was “the beginning of the end” of their relationship.

“I was saddened, but I can’t say I was shocked,” Glenn Schembechler said when asked about his response to his brother’s public statements this week. “My heart goes out to the victims, but I’m sure if Bo were here he would feel the same. He would have done anything to help his players.”

Kwiatkowski, Johnson and Matt Schembechler said on Thursday they are coming forward now in hopes of avoiding similar situations in the future. Johnson said he was partially motivated to speak out after hearing comments from current Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh last week.

Harbaugh, who played for Michigan while Schembechler coached the team in the 1980s, told reporters before this week’s allegations that he can’t recall a moment when Schembechler left potential problems unaddressed.

“He never sat on anything,” Harbaugh said, according to the Detroit Free Press. “He never put off anything. He took care of it before the sun went down. That’s the Bo Schembechler I know. There’s nothing that’s ever been swept under the rug or ignored. He’s dealt with everything in a timely manner. That’s the Bo Schembechler that I knew.”

The three men who spoke on Thursday are among hundreds to sue the University of Michigan for failing to stop Anderson. A law firm hired by the school in 2020 found that several school employees failed to act when they received credible claims about Anderson’s attacks. A mediation process to settle the claims began last October but has not yet resulted in a settlement.

“Our sympathy for all of Anderson’s victims is deep and unwavering, and we thank them for their courage in coming forward,” said a statement from the University of Michigan in response to Matt Schembechler’s allegations. “We condemn and apologize for the tragic misconduct of the late Dr. Robert Anderson, who dropped out of college 17 years ago and died 13 years ago. We are determined to resolve their claims and continue the court-led confidential mediation process to put.”