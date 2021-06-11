Fall Football Promotion Schedule Set For Inaugural WAC Campaign







6/10/2021 14:54:00

STEPHENVILLE The second football season of 2021 is upon us and Tarleton has announced the promotion schedule for this fall’s first football season as a member of the Western Athletic Conference (WAC). Tarleton Athletics and Tarleton State University have released the full promotion schedule for each home game for the fall season. Tarleton, who competed as an FCS Independent program last season, will participate in the WAC’s revival of football this fall. The WAC stopped sponsoring football after the 2012 season, but with the addition of Tarleton, Dixie State, Abilene Christian, Sam Houston State, Lamar and Stephen F. Austin, they have revived the sport starting this season. The full promotion program is as follows: Sept 11 vs. Fort Lewis Family Weekend; military appreciation; Fireworks after the game

Sep 25 vs. New Mexico Highlands School of Kinesiology 100 Year Celebration

October 23 vs. Midwestern State Homecoming; Fireworks after the game

October 30 vs. Sam Houston State Pink Out

Nov 6 vs. Lamar Legends Game ft. 1991 Baseball Team

Nov 20 vs. Central Arkansas Senior Night The fourth annual Legends Game will recognize one of the great Texas baseball teams celebrating their 30′ 30this birthday. The 1991 Texas baseball team was the first in program history to win 40 games in a season and deliver the first TIAA championship under Hall of Fame Head Coach Jack Allen. Former student athletes and members of the 1991 baseball team interested in participating in the festivities can email Byron Anderson at [email protected] for more information. Reserved Football Season Tickets are now on sale at TarletonSports.com/tickets. Seats will return to 100 percent capacity this fall. Student tickets are still free with an active university ID number, but must be printed from the ticket website. Ticket sales at the gates will resume on match day this season. Advanced ticket sales are strongly encouraged at Tarletonsports.com/tickets. For questions, please contact the Tarleton Athletic Ticket Office at 254-968-1832 or [email protected]







