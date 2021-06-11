Arkansas hires Sanchez-Quintanar as tennis coach





By: Matt Jones Published: Thursday, June 10, 2021

FAYETTEVILLE Central Florida assistant coach Cristina Sanchez-Quintanar has been hired to lead Arkansas’ tennis program. Sanchez-Quintanar, 32, has spent the past five seasons with UCF and was named National Assistant of the Year by the ITA in 2019. After spending some time with Cristina, it was clear to me that she has a great passion for the sport of tennis and is committed to the success of her student athletes, Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said in a statement announcing the appointment. She is a hard worker and incredibly competitive. Those traits served her well as a three-sport student athlete in the SEC and have also been hallmarks of her coaching career. “As a student athlete and then as a coach, Cristina has been successful at every stop in her career. She was instrumental in assisting Coach (Bryan) Koniecko in building a national women’s tennis force at UCF and understanding what’s going on. needed to build and maintain a nationally competitive tennis program. Sanchez-Quintanar played tennis, basketball and football at Texas A&M from 2011 to 2014. She was the SEC singles champion and an SEC doubles champion in 2013, when she helped the Aggies to a national runner-up. The Spanish native was a two-time All-American tennis player and is the only Texas A&M female athlete to qualify for the NCAA tournament in three sports. I look forward to working with this group of young ladies and helping them develop on and off the track, she said. I understand the challenges associated with this position at such a prestigious university and conference. Can’t wait to put my feet up in Fayetteville and seize the opportunity to put this Razorback family back on top. At UCF, Sanchez-Quintanar was part of teams that won two consecutive American Athletic Conference championships. “It has been an amazing journey and such a pleasure to work with Cristina for the past five seasons,” said Koniecko. “Cristina has played an integral role in the success of UCF women’s tennis and has helped us climb to a top 10 ranking.” Sanchez-Quintanar replaces Courtney Steinbock, who resigned last month after being arrested for public intoxication in Madison County. Steinbock led the Razorbacks to the NCAA tournament this year.







