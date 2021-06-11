Rapist jailed in 1988 for seven years found dead in his cell at HMP Wakefield after serving 32 years

An investigation into the death of a convicted rapist at high-security HMP Wakefield has revealed that the 53-year-old died of bacterial meningitis.

Stephen Holt was sentenced to an indefinite sentence in July 1988 for public protection for rape.

He was given a minimum term of seven years to serve, but the probation service has not concluded that his risk to the public was ever reduced enough for him to be released.

He died at HMP Wakefield on May 3 last year, prompting an investigation by the Prison and Probation Ombudsman, Sue McAllister.

In her account of his final hours on May 2, she said: “The nurse said that Mr. Holt arrived straight from the training ground and pushed another inmate in a wheelchair.

Both told the investigator that Mr. Holt was unusually quiet and did not greet them in his usual manner.

“The nurse asked Mr. Holt if he was okay, and he replied that he was, but that he had a bit of a headache.

“The nurse said Mr Holt didn’t look unwell or pale and that he was playing sports.

“He had no rash or any other sign of clinical illness. The pharmacist’s assistant asked him if he wanted two paracetamol and Mr Holt said he did.

She gave him a single dose of two 500mg tablets. The inmate who had lived in the cell next door to Mr Holt for about two years said Mr Holt was not a chatty man, but they got on well. .

“He said he was the same age as Mr. Holt and that he thought he was appropriate for his age. Mr. Holt was fairly good at table tennis and did not appear unhealthy.

“The inmate said he thought Mr. Holt looked gray in the few days leading up to his death. He last saw Mr. Holt at dinner on May 2 around 4:30 PM.

“He said Mr. Holt looked white and not himself at all, as if he was ‘in another world’.

“He asked Mr Holt if he was okay and Mr Holt complained of a stiff neck and chest pain. He didn’t tell the staff.

“An officer started counting the rolls at about 5:15 am. At about 5:20 am he turned on the night light in Mr. Holt’s cell and saw him lying on his stomach on his floor.

“He yelled at Mr. Holt and kicked his door, but got no answer. The officer sent out a code blue emergency and waited for other officers to arrive.

“A supervising officer and several other officers arrived very quickly. The officer opened Mr Holt’s cell and checked for a heartbeat.

“She said Mr. Holt had been dead for a while.”

In her conclusions, she said that, overall, “the health care Mr Holt received was equal to the health care he had expected in the community.

“However, the guidelines for the administration of over-the-counter medication were not followed as Mr Holt was given paracetamol on 74 days between January and May 2020 without assessment.

“Bacterial meningitis is rare in adults over 50 and many of its symptoms are common in a range of common conditions, making it difficult to recognize.

“We cannot say whether Mr Holts’s investigation of frequent requests for paracetamol would have affected the outcome for him.

“We are recommending that structures be set up to ensure that guidelines on this are followed in the future.”