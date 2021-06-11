Julio Jones on goals with Tennessee Titans — I’m a team man, not a statist





NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Titans wide receiver Julio Jones has already made a positive first impression with his new team. Jones averaged 9.85 goals per game over the 134 starts he made for the Atlanta Falcons. He’s highly unlikely to see the same number of passes come his way with the Titans, but it doesn’t bother him. “Ultimately, you want to create a winning culture. However you have to do it, you have to get the job done. All my career I’ve never been a statist. I’m a team man. Whatever they need from me, I’m going to do, and I will enjoy playing my role at a high level,” Jones said at his first Zoom press conference with the media. While he’s “never been a statist,” Jones has posted some dazzling numbers over his 10-year career. Jones’ career totals of 848 receptions, 12,896 yards and 60 touchdowns are already Hall of Fame worthy. Already a good fit with his new team, Julio Jones says he’s interested in helping the Titans win and not worried about his stats. George Walker IV / The Tennessee via Pool/USATNSYNDICATION Coming to the Titans will likely give Jones the opportunity to add to his three career seasons of over 100 receptions. But it also gives him a chance to win. That was the main selling point that CEO Jon Robinson used when he spoke to Jones about adapting the Tennessee plan, which revolves around All-Pro taking Derrick Henry back. “In my conversation with Julio, his number 1 goal was not about goals. His goal is to win whether it takes nine, two or no goals. That’s the mentality he has and the mentality we want here. ” said Robinson. Coach Mike Vrabel added: “We have expectations here and we’re going to treat every player the same as the team. It’s no different for Julio or Racey McMath. That’s what we believe in. We’re trying to live up to our expectations here clearly and being direct with the players and making them understand how we do things.” 2 Related Henry is a big part of the offense, and that won’t change, according to Robinson. The 6-foot-3, 247-pound back has carried the football NFL high 381 times in the past two seasons. As a result, the Titans have faced eight-man fronts on 23% of their snaps, according to ESPN Stats & Information data. That’s more times than any other team in the league. The focus on stopping the hasty attack will give the Titans’ receivers more options to face a single cover. Henry rushed for 2,027 yards last year. Still, AJ Brown finished with 1,075 receiving yards and Corey Davis checked in with 984 yards. Putting Jones in the lineup gives Tennessee a more menacing game-changer alongside Brown in the passing game. Jones said teams should “choose their poison” when trying to defend the Titans’ attack. Asking defensive backs to cover Jones or Brown without any help is a tall order. Although Jones is 32 years old and recovering from injury, he has a special message for those who doubt him. “Stay tuned,” he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos