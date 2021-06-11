Central puts three on academic football team







d3photography.com Offensive guard Joshua Mayhew was a CoSIDA Academic All-District roster. american football

June 10, 2021 Mayhew, Smith, Hawkins named to CoSIDA all-district team

PELLA Three Central College football players were named to the Academic All-District as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). Attacking Guard Joshua Mayhew (senior, Aurora, Illinois, West Aurora HS), quarterback Blaine Hawkins (senior, Ankeny) and linebacker Drew Smith (senior, Joliet, Illinois, West HS) were named to the District 8 squad. They are now being considered for Academic All-America awards. Student athletes are quoted for a combination of academic and athletic achievements. To be eligible for selection, a student-athlete must be a starter or key reserve and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.30 or better. Mayhew had a GPA of 3.38 with a major in social sciences. Mayhew, a two-time letter winner, was a third-team D3football.com All-West Region honoree in 2019 and a second-team American Rivers all-conference pick. He received the Bruce Wendt Award as Central’s best offensive lineman in 2018 and 2019. Hawkins graduated with a 3.55 GPA majoring in economics and business management. A three-time letter winner, he holds nearly all of Central’s match, season, and career records. For his career, he has completed 558 of 847 passes with 24 interceptions and 85 touchdowns for 7,336 yards. Named American Rivers Offensive Player of the Year in 2019, he is a two-time all-league squad and a third-team D3football.com All-West Region pick. Hawkins was named the league’s offensive player of the week six times and has twice received a Heerema-Schilder Award as Central’s team MVP. In 2019, he was co-captain of the team. Smith had a 3.71 GPA while majoring in political science and sociology. He is a three-time letter winner and two-time academic all-conference honoree. He posted 96 tackles in two seasons, including 3.5 for losses with two breaks. Central, which won part of the 2019 American Rivers title and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division III playoffs, set a 2-0 record during the shortened spring season.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos