Lourdes’ Veldic the only Rochester player still standing in state tennis tournaments





The Rochester Lourdes sophomore is probably too tired to deal with nerves. On Thursday at St. Cloud Tech, Veldic played and won two games, both to the extreme. And he did it in 90 degree heat. The tournament’s No. 2 seed in singles, Veldic won the first match 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 over Thief River Falls Camden Broadwell. Two hours later, he defeated Southwestern Christians Caleb Valgersdyk in another long and grueling battle in the sun 6-1, 5-7, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. That sets Veldic up for a semifinal match against No. 3 seed Jack Linder of Mound Westonka at 8pm Friday. The matches for the final and the third place are at 11.30 am While Veldic survived the first day and continues his tennis season on Friday, no one else from Section 1A did. The biggest surprise was that Lourdes No. 3 lost double-seeded Jonathan Onigkeit and Freddie Suhler in the quarterfinals 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to unseeded Dylan Hahn and Jack Onkka of Thief River Falls. There are no consolation rounds this season due to the COVID 19 pandemic, so the season of Onigkeits and Suhlers is over. Also ending their season were Winona Cotter singles player Ian Modjeski, as well as the Lourdes doubles team of juniors Ethan Leeser and Easton Blissenbach. Number 5 seed Modjeski, a senior, lost 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinals to number 4 seed Evan Fraser of Mounds Park Academy. Leeser/Blissenbach lost 6-3, 6-3 in the first round After the quarterfinals of the Class AA, Rochester ran out of players in that state tournament at Prior Lake High School. Century senior star Josh Christensen ran through the first round and won 6-1, 6-1. But a major obstacle occurred in the quarterfinals, Mounds Views Bjorn Swenson. The undefeated junior (20-0) is placed first and is also nationally regarded as a topper in his age category. Swenson settled things quickly, winning 6-1, 6-1. The quarterfinals were also the end of the line for Mayo seventh grade upstart Tej Bhagra. That’s where he faced the tournament No. 2 seed, Edinas Matthew Fullerton. A sophomore and 23-1 this year, Fullerton was too much for Bhagra and won 6-0, 6-1. Rochester players made an early exit in doubles. Mayos No. 3 seed of senior Ojas Bhagra and junior Spencer Busch lost 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 in the first round to Washburns Luke Little and Nick Anderson. Centuries duo of senior Alec Sargent and junior Henry Kruse was also a first-round casualty, losing 6-1, 6-2 to fifth-seeded Brandon Pham and Mahtomedi’s Dylan Pham. CLASS A, FIRST CLASS At St. Cloud Tech Results of Section 1A players singles First round: Ian Modjeski (Cotter) defeats. Carter Reinbold (Westonka Hill) 6-4, 6-4; Marjan Veldic (Lourdes) beats. Camden Broadwell (Thief River Falls) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. Quarter-finals: Evan Fraser (Mounds Park Academy) beats. Modjeski 6-1, 6-0; Veldic final. Caleb Valgersdyk (Southwestern Christian) 6-1, 5-7, 6-1. doubles First round: Alex Draeger/Tyson Michels (Litchfield) beats. Ethan Leeser/Easton Blissenbach (Lourdes) 6-3, 6-3; Jonathan Onigkeit/Freddie Suhler (Lourdes) beats. Alex Vue/Henry Earl Fisher (Mounds Park Academy) 6-4, 6-4. Quarter-finals: Dylan Hahn/Jack Onkka (Thief River Falls) beats. Onigkeit/Suhler 6-1, 3-6, 6-3. CLASS AA At Prior Lake HS Results of Section 1AA players singles First round: Josh Christensen (Century) beats. Matthew Moraghan (Brainerd) 6-1, 6-1; Tej Bhagra (Mayo) defeats. Cullen Brown (Elk River) 6-0, 6-0. Quarter-finals: Bjorn Swenson (Mounds View) beats. Christensen 6-1, 6-1; Matthew Fullerton (Edina) beats. Bhagra 6-0, 6-1. doubles First round: Brandon Pham/Dylan Pham (Mahtomedi) beats. Henry Kruse/Alec Sargent 6-1, 6-2; Luke Little/Nick Anderson (Washburn) beats. Ojas Bhagra/Spencer Busch (Mayo) 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

