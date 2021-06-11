Top 5 WORST Hockey Video Games Ever Made

If you’re tired of re-watching another hockey game while waiting for the new season to start, video games are the next thing that comes to mind to entertain yourself. Of course, such games are expected to have good quality and an interesting plot. Unfortunately, some of them don’t live up to expectations and end up on a list like this.

The first hockey video game was released in 1988 by Nintendo Entertainment System. Known as ice hockey, it didn’t even meet proper hockey rules, so we didn’t think it was hockey-like enough to end up on this list. While it was a stylish and fun game, the real video game rush started with the release of Blades of Steel, a truly impressive game that still has a lot going for it even 30 years later.

Since then, the video game industry has evolved in such a way that it may be difficult to choose a game to play. From retro and classic hockey games to hockey themed slots that welcome players with deposit bonus and free spins, every fan can find a game that will fascinate him enough to play with it for hours.

However, not all games are worth trying. Here you can watch the worst hockey themed video games ever. Without further ado, let’s get started.

NHL Power Play ’96

Honestly, you can’t expect much from an old game like this. But this one was bad even in 1996. The biggest problem is the graphics. Then we have a control system like no other that is confusing and strange. The camera angles are also poorly designed. Overall, we have one of the worst games here and even retro fans can’t enjoy playing it.

ESPN National Hockey Night

ESPN National Hockey Night brought two big names together. The first is ESPN and the second is Sony, who developed the game in 1994. It would be the best game of its kind and gamers expected a positive review. Unfortunately, Sony had to gamble so much with the game and it didn’t live up to expectations.

The worst problem here is the camera angle, which is weird and makes gaming almost impossible. The graphics were also sloppy and the whole game was poorly developed. It is therefore known as one of the worst games of its kind.

NHL 15

Unlike other games on the list, NHL 15 was a fairly popular game with great features. But to be fair, it was developed to work on PS3 and PS4, which was a big mistake. This is one of the NHL games that had numerous bugs, was slow at some points and even the graphics were bad in some cases. Yes, it works on all consoles, but doesn’t work great on any of them. As such, it is known as one of the worst PS2 games.

ESPN NHL Hockey

ESPN NHL Hockey had some huge issues that’s why it has to be on the list. You can see hockey games at an online casino and you will see perfection. Reach elements must be perfectly developed and built in the same way. ESPN NHL Hockey failed to do either of those things.

The camera angles were bad, AI was complicated and useless in most cases and the ESPN element was the worst. Players couldn’t get the same or at least comparable experience as on TV. It’s like playing roulette. You never know what you’re going to get.

NHL Faceoff 2003

NHL Faceoff 2003 is not a game that will impress even British gamers not very knowledgeable about hockey let alone Canadians. Even with a huge bonus there is no need to play this game. There are two main problems here. The first are the characters. They look poor and they are really clumsy. Then we can see the AI. It is known as one of the worst and dumbest AI in gaming.

The game was a flop and it was not developed in a new version, nor was the sequel ever released. All in all, the game was a huge disappointment. We can also add another problem here. The game only has the season mode. But similar games had a season and also dynasty modes which made them more attractive and advanced.

Conclusion

If you want to play online hockey games, try some that are modern and appreciated by gamers. These are not. They are just poorly made with numerous issues that make gaming complicated and problematic and generally negatively impacted. Fortunately, there are many more games that are much better and more suitable for demanding players.