Bo’s Son, Former Michigan Soccer Players Call For Responsibility

The statue peers forward, his attitude aggressive. With his headset in one hand and the game plan in the other, he could be walking the sidelines, looking for a way to beat the state of Ohio. It stands in front of the Schembechler Hall building named after him, home to the football program whose foundations are rooted in the mythology surrounding Bo Schembechler, Michigan’s most legendary football coach.

27 miles northeast, Bo’s son, Matt, stood before news media members on Thursday afternoon to tell the world that he had been sexually abused by a football team doctor in 1969, told his father about it and nothing was done about it.

The allegation, coupled with those of several other footballers including two on Thursday who said they were Bo . told about being sexually abused by the same doctor only to be ignored has shocked the university by more than a year of evidence on how dr. Robert Anderson used his position to sexually abuse hundreds of students over decades. Some are wondering if it’s time to mothball Bo’s statue, just as Penn State University did after discovering that legendary soccer coach Joe Paterno wasn’t doing enough to stop one of his assistant coaches from sexually abusing young boys.

[ Matt Schembechler: I told my dad about Dr. Anderson sexual assault in 1969 ]

From left, attorney Jonathan Marko, former Michigan soccer player Daniel Kwiatkowski, attorney Stephen Drew, Matt Schembechler, attorney Mick Grewal, former Michigan soccer player Gilvanni Johnson and attorney Dennis Mulvihill talk to reporters Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the Sheraton Detroit Novi hotel about sexual assaults committed by former team doctor Robert E. Anderson. Schembechler, Kwiatkowski and Johnson said they both told then-coach Bo Schembechler about Anderson's abuse, but the coach did nothing.

At the press conference, neither Matt nor two other former players or their lawyers called for the statue to be taken down, but repeatedly said there must be responsibility for the old coach.

“Bo knew,” Matt’s attorney Mick Grewal said during the press conference in Novi. “If Bo had listened to his son, these two gentlemen (Daniel Kwiatkowski and Gilvanni Johnson) would not be sitting here today” and hundreds would not have been abused.

Matt agreed.

“The Anderson abuse was the worst kept secret in Michigan,” he said. “Anderson was able to continue this abuse for so long because he was supported by a culture that wanted to preserve reputation.”

When asked whether there were plans to take down the statue or rename the football building, or whether discussions had started on those topics, the university declined to comment, through spokesman Rick Fitzgerald.

Anderson worked as a doctor at UM until 2002, including as chief physician of Schembechler’s teams.

Hundreds of UM athletes have accused Anderson of sexually abusing them, including fondling their genitals and giving them rectal exams, even if they showed up with sore elbows or sore throats. Other UM students have accusedAnderson of delaying draft Vietnam War reprieve in exchange for sex acts.

