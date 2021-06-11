Bo’s Son, Former Michigan Soccer Players Call For Responsibility

The statue peers forward, his attitude aggressive. With his headset in one hand and the game plan in the other, he could be walking the sidelines, looking for a way to beat the state of Ohio. It stands in front of the Schembechler Hall building named after him, home to the football program whose foundations are rooted in the mythology surrounding Bo Schembechler, Michigan’s most legendary football coach.

27 miles northeast, Bo’s son, Matt, stood before news media members on Thursday afternoon to tell the world that he had been sexually abused by a football team doctor in 1969, told his father about it and nothing was done about it.

The allegation, coupled with those of several other footballers including two on Thursday who said they were Bo . told about being sexually abused by the same doctor only to be ignored has shocked the university by more than a year of evidence on how dr. Robert Anderson used his position to sexually abuse hundreds of students over decades. Some are wondering if it’s time to mothball Bo’s statue, just as Penn State University did after discovering that legendary soccer coach Joe Paterno wasn’t doing enough to stop one of his assistant coaches from sexually abusing young boys.

At the press conference, neither Matt nor two other former players or their lawyers called for the statue to be taken down, but repeatedly said there must be responsibility for the old coach.

“Bo knew,” Matt’s attorney Mick Grewal said during the press conference in Novi. “If Bo had listened to his son, these two gentlemen (Daniel Kwiatkowski and Gilvanni Johnson) would not be sitting here today” and hundreds would not have been abused.

Matt agreed.

“The Anderson abuse was the worst kept secret in Michigan,” he said. “Anderson was able to continue this abuse for so long because he was supported by a culture that wanted to preserve reputation.”

When asked whether there were plans to take down the statue or rename the football building, or whether discussions had started on those topics, the university declined to comment, through spokesman Rick Fitzgerald.

Anderson worked as a doctor at UM until 2002, including as chief physician of Schembechler’s teams.

Hundreds of UM athletes have accused Anderson of sexually abusing them, including fondling their genitals and giving them rectal exams, even if they showed up with sore elbows or sore throats. Other UM students have accusedAnderson of delaying draft Vietnam War reprieve in exchange for sex acts.

Hundreds of men have sued the university for not stopping Anderson. The cases are currently pending in federal court. In May,an investigation conducted by the law firm WilmerHale concluded that Anderson’s misconduct was reported “several times between 1978 and 1981”, but that a “senior university administrator … did not take appropriate action.”

The university issued a statement during the press conference.

“Our sympathy for all of Andersons victims is deep and unwavering, and we thank them for their courage in coming forward. We condemn and apologize for the tragic misconduct of the late Dr. Robert Anderson, who dropped out of college 17 years ago and died 13. years ago. We are determined to resolve their claims and continue the court-guided confidential mediation process.”

But those speaking at the conference said the university has not yet apologized for the actions taken to retain Anderson as the soccer team doctor.

In addition to Matt Schembechler, Kwiatkowski, an offensive lineman from Michigan from 1977-79, and Johnson, a 1982-86 wide receiver who also played for the Detroit Lions in 1987, spoke at Thursday’s news conference, detailing the allegations that Anderson had been sexually abused and they told Bo about it. Kwiatkowski was assaulted four times by Anderson and Johnson was assaulted 15 times, they said.

Johnson choked when he described being recruited by football coaches and how they told his mother they would protect him. When he arrived on campus, he had to report for a physical examination.

“Before my freshman physique, you would hear players joke about having to see ‘Dr. Anus,’ he said. Johnson was sexually assaulted during that visit. “I’ve never had anything so physical. I told Bo. Bo said he would check with the medical staff. Never heard of it again.”

But other players told Johnson not to press Bo on it. He said everyone knew that coaches made fun of Anderson and threatened that players would get an exam from him if they didn’t work hard enough.

In 1968, Anderson was just starting his career at UM. Bo Schembechler married Matt’s mother, Millie, and then left Miami, Ohio, where he had been the head coach, in 1969 to come to Ann Arbor.

Once in Ann Arbor, Matt wanted to play in youth sports. Schembechler sent him to Anderson for a required physical.

Anderson fondled Matt’s genitals and penetrated him digitally, Matt said. He immediately told his mother. Millie, a nurse, was upset and told Matt to tell Bo about it when he got home from coaching.

Matt did it.

Bo exploded with rage, Matt recalls. “I don’t want to hear this,” Matt said, adding that Bo also said, “Don’t ever talk to me about this again.” Matt said that Bo hit him on the chest too, hard enough to hit him on the behind.

Nothing happened to Anderson, so moments later Millie took to the streets to meet their neighbor, then-UM Athletic Director Don Canham, who would also become a legend in athletics history. Matt said Canham came to the Schembechlers’ house while Bo was practicing. Matt told him the same story. Don was silent and said he would arrange it.

Young Matt thought that meant Anderson would be fired. Later, he overheard Bo and Millie arguing and Bo say something about needing Anderson on his staff.

Canham died in 2005. Bo Schembechler died a year later. Anderson passed away in 2008.

What Bo knew about Anderson and what he did has divided his former players. His most famous student and former quarterback, Jim Harbaugh, is now the head coach.

Last week,Harbaugh defended his former coach’s reputationwhen asked about Anderson’s situation during a soccer camp in Ferris State.

“I can tell you this,” Harbaugh said. “Bo Schembechler … there was nothing I saw when I was a kid here, my father was on staff or when I played here … he never sat on anything. He never procrastinated. He took care for before the sun went down. That’s the Bo Schembechler I know. There’s nothing that’s ever been swept under the rug or ignored. He’s dealt with everything in time. That’s the Bo Schembechler I knew.”

Matt and Bo have had a difficult history. In January 1999, Matt Schembechler sued his father, UM, campus police and school officials after alleging they sabotaged his efforts to make souvenirs from disused stadium stands. The lawsuit was dismissed by federal court a few months later.

“I don’t hate Bo,” Matt said. “I do not like him.”

Contact David Jesse: 313-222-8851 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @reporterdavidj.