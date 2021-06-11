Anrich Nortje races through the West Indies top order in 1st Test | Cricket News





GROS -ISLET (Saint Lucia): Anrich Nortje plowed through the West Indies top order by three wickets while the home side was reduced to 48 for four at lunchtime on the opening day of the first Test in St Lucia on Thursday.

House captain Kraigg Brathwaite and opening partner Shai Hope negotiated an initial 45-minute test period under a cloudy sky against opening bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

But the introduction of Nortje brought almost immediate rewards with Hope, back on the team after missing out on tours of New Zealand and Bangladesh and the home campaign against Sri Lanka thrown through an impressive, accurate seam to secure an opening partnership of 24 to end.

Nortje then threw Brathwaite in his next over, with the phlegmatic righthander paying the ultimate price for an error of judgment when he chose not to put a shot on a delivering angling.

Rabada had toiled impressively on the other side without success, going past the perimeter on at least a dozen occasions until he got the deserved reward of the wicket from Nkrumah Bonner.

He hit flat on the helmet when he was late with a hook-shot first pitch to Nortje, he couldn’t help a perfectly pitched throw from Rabada that passed the edge to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

De Kock had previously opted not to kneel or raise a right fist, unlike his teammates on the pitch before the start of the game, when the South Africans joined the West Indies team to take on the global Acknowledging the Black Lives Matter movement and their concerns about racism and other forms of discrimination.

Nortje returned for a second time just before lunch and sent a restless Kyle Mayers out without too much trouble.

At first he put his feet up with the sailor, but he successfully challenged the verdict only to play a bad shot two deliveries later and offer Rassie van der Dussen on cover a simple catch on the ski.

It left Roston Chase, who played his first Test since the New Zealand tour late last year, to survive until the break alongside vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood.

The West Indies make a debut for 19-year-old fast bowler Jayden Seales, who has previously played just one first-class match.

By contrast, South Africa’s two debutants, middle-order batsmen Keegan Petersen and Kyle Verrynne, who gets his chance due to a hip injury from veteran Temba Bavuma, have both played more than 40 first-class games.

This is the first meeting in Test cricket between the two teams in the West Indies since 2010 and the first time since their historic one-off meeting in 1992 in Barbados that the Caribbean side has outranked the Proteas ahead of a series.







