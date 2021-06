Rockford Christian star advances to quarterfinals

Rockford Christian junior Finley Buelte reached the quarterfinals of the state class 1A boys tennis tournament, dropping a total of four games in six sets on Thursday. Buelte, the No. 2 seed, won his first game 6-1, 6-0 before dropping a single game in his second game, beating Chicago Latins Will Benford, a No. 9-16 seed, 6-2, 6 -1. The first game I started a bit stiff, Buelte said. I didn’t play my very best. I got momentum in my second game and played a lot better and carried that through to the third game. That match was very, very tough. It wasn’t as close as the 6-2, 6-1 score showed. Every point was close. Every match was close. Buelte and former Rockford Christian star Brandon Ancona, who now plays for Notre Dame, are the only guys from the area to have earned a top two finish in the last 20 years, although Buelte is in the minor league, which started just a few years ago. Buelte reached the state with a win over number 3-4 seed Jackson Schuetzle of Crystal Lake South, who he was able to face in Friday’s semifinals. More:The .0000006 percent club: Hononegah tennis’ Ptacin, McAllister and Wang defy odds It was a big surprise, Buelte said he was placed second in the state after taking just a No. 2 seed at sectionals last week. I’m just happy to have that draw and represent my school as the 2nd seed. I’m very excited. Of course I want to win because I am competitive. I want to do my best and do my very best to represent Rockford Christian. Buelte is the only local player in Class 1A or 2A to have won all three of his games on the state’s first day. He will play at least twice on Friday in his bid to become only the fourth local boys tennis player to reach the state finals. Also in Class 1A, Rockford Christians Trevor Beale and Chatham McIlroy won one of three games and were eliminated, Freeports Caden Geiser and Owen Helm went 0-2 in doubles and Boylans DJ Trenhaile finished 1-2 in singles. Class2A In doubles, Auburns Drew Licari and Sharankuma Kamaraj won 11-9 in a super tiebreak for the third set in the first round, but were eliminated after playing 2-2 on the first day. Guilfords Jeff Snedegar and Drew Stadelman finished 1-2, while Auburns Isaac Bernsten and Dhruv Ramaswami and Hononegahs Brandon McAllister and Brendon Wang both finished 0-2. in singles, Hononegahs Sectional Champion Thomas Ptacin finished 1-2 while Auburns Chris Park, Guilfords Joe Gesmer and Belvidere Norths Jackson Kohls were all knocked out with 0-2 records. Matt Trowbridge: [email protected]; @matttrowbridge

