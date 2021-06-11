Lexi Thompson takes first step to leave US Women’s Open disappointment behind | Golf news and tour information





SAN FRANCISCO Just four days into one of the more difficult rounds of her career, Lexi Thompson shot a one-under 71 to open the LPGA Mediheal Championship at Lake Merced Golf Club. Her success, in light of the demoralizing finish at Olympic Club, isn’t necessarily the most surprising part. That could be she completely spat it out this week.

It was good that I didn’t go home and think about it, Thompson said Thursday.

The 26-year-old 11-time LPGA winner explained that she relied on her family and manager, who was with her in San Francisco, to push through from Sunday’s challenging finish, in which she squandered a five-shot lead with eight. holes to play in her quest for a second major title in her career.

They were there for me, Thompson said. Really that’s all I needed, people who are there for me.

After spending time with her confidants, the calendar turned to the next tournament and Thompson had to prepare for her next start. She had a photo shoot on Monday that kept her from thinking about golf. On Tuesday, Thompson began preparing for Lake Merced Golf Club, where she finished T-4 the last time the tournament was played in 2019. Instead of wondering What if? the US Women’s Open.

I had that one day off and I went back to this golf course, Thompson said. Learning this and being out here, taking the good into this week.

After her finish at Olympic and after her first round at Lake Merced, Thompson signed autographs. Her bond with her fans was a focal point of her team in trying to get Thompson to pick herself up.

It was just reassuring how well I played all week, how good I was with the fans, the impact I made was more than anything, said Thompson, who shot rounds of 69-71-66 before closing 75.

Last Friday at the US Women’s Open, Thompson said her work with mental coach John Denney reminds her not to take golf as critically as she used to. Her interactions with fans throughout the week helped drive that point home, laughing with her pro-am group and not turning anyone away for photos that wanted one.

Her one-under round on Thursday included an eagle chip on the par-5 seventh and birdie on the 18th, her final hole, to show her card red. She hit 14 regular season greens for her fourth straight round under par at Lake Merced. She’s six of Leona Maguire’s pace.

I hit maybe two questionable tee shots, but I stroked some good putts coming in, Thompson said. Focused on that heading for tomorrow, bright and early.

