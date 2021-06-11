Clancy Shields leads men’s tennis until 2026





TUCSON, Arizona – University of Arizona Head Men’s Tennis Coach Clancy Shields has agreed to a contract extension through the 2026 season. Shields, who has been named Pac-12 Coach of the Year every year for the past two seasons, has led Arizona to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time since 2010. . “Clancy continues to elevate and build Arizona Men’s Tennis into a program of national distinction, winning Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors and guiding our program to the first-ever Sweet 16,” said Heeke. “After turning Arizona Men’s Tennis from an emerging program to an elite program, Clancy has created an atmosphere of excellence that delivers outstanding success on the court, in the classroom and in the community. I look forward to seeing our Men’s Tennis program continue that excellence for years to come.” Shields, the only two-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year in Arizona history, has taken Arizona’s men’s tennis program to places it’s never been, culminating in a Sweet 16 appearance in the 2021 NCAA tournament where the Wildcats fought No. 3. Tennessee to the very last set. The Wildcats finished the season with a program-record 21 wins and placed second in the Pac-12, Arizona’s best finish in school history. “I want to thank Dave Heeke and our administration for their tremendous support and entrusting me to lead this incredible program,” Shields said. “I am very excited and grateful to be coaching here at the University of Arizona. This place is special; from our staff, to our student athletes, to the incredible community, it’s an honor to call Tucson home. I want to thank our student athletes and coaches for all the hard work they’ve done to get this program to where it is today. They have built a championship culture that attracts greats and we are all excited to continue building this for many years to come.” In his fifth season as head coach, Shields became the first coach to be named a back-to-back Pac-12 Coach since 2014 and is the fourth coach in Pac-12 history to do so. Thanks to Shields’ leadership and coaching, the 2021 Arizona season was the best in school history, and individual honors followed. freshman Gustaf Strom was named Freshman/Newcomer of the Year, the first in Arizona history, and was also named First Team All-Pac-12, Arizona’s first First Team roster since 2009. Jonas Ziverts was named to the second team for the second consecutive season while Alejandro Reguanto and Filip Malbasic received an honorable mention. Shields also helped Reguant become the winningest player in Arizona history. The future is bright for the Wildcats, and the 2020 recruiting class was ranked No. 6 in the country. Not only have the Wildcats done well on the field during Shields’ tenure, they’ve also excelled in the classroom. From 2018 to 2020, Arizona men’s tennis was named an ITA All-Academic team and is on track to become an ITA All-Academic team for the fourth year in a row. In addition, in every year of Shields’ tenure, there has been at least one student athlete on the Pac-12 All-Academic team. Over the past two seasons, men’s tennis has placed four student-athletes on the Pac-12 Spring Academic Honor Roll.







