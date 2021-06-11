O’Ree Award Finalist Founder of Black Girl Hockey Club – KCAL9 and CBS2 News, Sports & Weather





Great LA River Cleanup LAAfter a year of delay due to the pandemic, the LA River Cleanup returned on Saturday and started at the Sepulveda Basin Sports Complex. The effort will be spread over two months this year, with teams of about 50 volunteers hitting the road every weekend in June and July. 35 minutes ago

Councilman Mike Bonin Proposes New $5 Million Plan Called Encampment To Home ProgramJoy Benedict reports live from Venice, where the boardwalk homeless camp currently has more than 100 tents, and interviews Councilman Bonin, who on Thursday put forward a new $5 million proposal to move all unhoused people on the boardwalk into suitable housing. 57 minutes ago

UCLA starts 6 days of virtual graduation ceremonyWhile the pandemic stopped UCLA from holding ceremonies, it didn’t stop the university from coming up with a safe way to help celebrate graduates. 2 hours ago

Authorities Search for Person Reportedly Fallen Overboard Near Long BeachAuthorities on Thursday were looking for a person who reportedly fell overboard from the Catalina Express off the coast of Long Beach. 3 hours ago

Beverly Grove resident says Yorkie was attacked by pit bull in front of homeless campA man is distraught after his beloved Yorkshire Terrier, Dexter, was attacked by a pit bull who jumped onto the pavement from a homeless camp and bit him several times. 3 hours ago

People Making a Difference: Amy King, CEO and Founder of PalletEvery night, hundreds of thousands of people across America have no place to call home. Tonight’s People Making A Difference looks at a company that is changing the way we help and house our homeless neighbors. 3 hours ago

Local leaders disagree on how to deal with homelessness in Los AngelesJoy Benedict reports from Venice on a $5 million proposal from Councilman Mike Bonin to tackle homelessness. 3 hours ago

LAPD releases video of hit and run in East HollywoodLAPD officials released video of a March 31 hit-and-run in East Hollywood that seriously injured a pedestrian. Police hope someone recognizes the car and reports it. 4 hours ago

UTLA, LAUSD Reach Tentative Agreement for Full Return to Campus in FallUnited Teachers Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Unified School District reached a tentative agreement Thursday on a return to campus for the 2021-2022 school year. 5 hours ago

Former La Habra Police Chief Alan Hostetter, 5 others indicted in Capitol breachSix California men, four of whom identify as members of the anti-government movement Three Percenters, have been charged with crimes related to the Jan. 6 Capitol violation, the US Department of Justice said. 5 hours ago

California appeals judges decision to overturn 32-year-old assault weapons banCalifornia Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Thursday that the state will appeal a recent ruling by a federal judge that overturned the state’s decades-long ban on assault weapons. 5 hours ago

Amber Lee’s Weather Forecast (June 10)Thursday a high of 70 for the beaches and 83 for the valleys. 10 hours ago

Councilor proposes LA ban on daytime homeless campsLos Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino proposed on Wednesday that the city resume the ban on sidewalk camps during the day. Kara Finnstrom reports that. 10 hours ago

Actor Ernie Lively, father of Blake Lively, dies at age 74Actor Ernie Lively, the father of actress Blake Lively, has died aged 74. That reports Katie Johnston. 12 hours ago

Scientists develop smart shoe that helps blind people avoid obstacles and escape ‘nasty bruises’Computer scientists have developed a smart shoe that helps blind and partially sighted people avoid multiple obstacles. Katie Johnston reports. 12 hours ago

Doug Thron on “Doug to the Rescue” and using drones to save animalsThe drone pilot turned animal rescuer and talks to CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith about his new series and how he’s orchestrating rescue missions for animals around the world using drones. 12 hours ago

Long Beach Unveils New Pride Lifeguard Tower To Replace One Destroyed In FireThe city of Long Beach will hold a dedication ceremony Thursday for a new Pride lifeguard tower that was built to replace a tower destroyed by arson earlier this year. 13 hours ago

LAUSD Launches Affordable Housing Efforts for TeachersAs the cost of living continues to rise across the Southland, the Los Angeles Unified School District announced a new initiative Wednesday to provide affordable housing for its teachers. 14 hours ago

Leafless wind turbines could be the future of green energyA new type of wind turbine could revolutionize the way we power our homes while solving many of the problems of traditional wind turbines. Katie Johnston reports. 14 hours ago

Universal CityWalk hosts pop-up COVID-19 vaccination siteUniversal CityWalk Hollywood has partnered with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site. Katie Johnston reports. 14 hours ago

Ring of fire solar eclipse seen around the worldEnthusiastic skywatchers around the world were presented with a spectacular annular solar eclipse on Thursday morning. 14 hours ago

California council repeals controversial workplace regulation that requires masks unless everyone is fully vaccinatedCalifornia workplace regulators have repealed a controversial pending mask ordinance as they consider a rule more closely aligned with government leader Gavin Newsoms’ promise that the state will fully reopen Tuesday from the pandemic. Tina Patel reports. 15 hours ago

