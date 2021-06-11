Iowa Football Visit a lifetime memory for Kaspers | recruit

Kevin Kasper and Jerry Montgomery were Iowa Footballl teammates two decades ago. They returned to campus this week as fathers of sons recruited by the Hawkeyes.

During the visit, Kyler Kasper, a Class of 2023 recipient, and Jayden Montgomery, a ’22 linebacker, donned Iowa uniforms for a photo shoot.

No words were needed for how their fathers felt.

“We just looked at each other like, this is great. We kind of hit it off,” Kevin Kasper told HN.

Jayden Montgomery received a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes during the visit and verbally committed. Iowa offered Kyler Kasper last October.

Time will tell if this week’s reunion in Iowa City results in a few pledges. If not, it’s a special experience that everyone involved will fondly remember for a lifetime.

“I know Jerry feels the same way. These were some of the coolest days I’ve had,” said Kevin Kasper. “I’m bleeding Black and Gold and I’m a Hawkeye through and through. It was great to see (Kyler) get the chance to walk into Kinnick Stadium, walk through the tunnel and talk to the coaches.”

Iowa recruiting Kyler Kasper has a unique dynamic. Head coach Kirk Ferentz coached Kevin, who starred on the program with current assistants LeVar Woods and Ladell Betts, two of his closest friends. Woods was the first person other than the family to hold Kyler after he was born.

So, as much as the staff would love Kyler to be a part of the program, his happiness trumps that desire.

“They want the best for him, just like me,” Kevin said. “Instead of pressuring him to come to Iowa, they told him they’d love to have him there, but they wanted what was best for him. That starts with Kirk Ferentz and trickles down.

“I’m sure he wants the best for Kyler, myself and my family.”

Competition for Kyler’s services is already fierce and the numbers are getting bigger. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound junior-to-be at Gilbert (AZ) Williams Field High possesses his father’s erratic athleticism in a bigger package.

Missouri became the last school to offer a scholarship on Thursday morning. Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Iowa State, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon State, Utah, and Vanderbilt have also offered.

Rivals ranks Kyler as a four-star prospect and number 95 player nationally, regardless of his position in the ’23 class. 247Sports lists him as the No. 15 recipient in the country for the cycle.

Kevin’s wife and Kyler’s mother, Lisa (Cleppe) Kasper, were also present in Iowa. She grew up in Ely, Iowa and attended Cedar Rapids Prairie.

“At the end of the day, as big of Hawkeye fans as my wife and I, we just want him to do what’s best for him and for him to be where he’s most comfortable,” he said. Kevin. “We tell him all the time that we want to make sure he’s comfortable and happy, so wherever he ends up, it’s going to be a great experience.

“So we’re not telling him to go to Iowa because that’s the best place for him. This is his decision. We’re just trying to keep his options open so he can make the best decision for him.”

Kevin estimates that his son may have a decision next summer, but also realizes it’s a fluid process. And with half his high school career to play, he’s in no rush.

Kyler has so far visited the state of Arizona, about 30 minutes from home, and Iowa. He has scheduled layovers at USC and Arizona this month, while schools like Ohio State, Michigan and many others have tried to line up campus visits.

The Kaspers long for a steady pace instead of cramming with visits. Kyler wants to train with his teammates this summer and fit around it. In the fall, he can also visit campuses for games.

“He’s focused on Williams Field High school. He’s committed to that team, where all his friends are,” Kevin said.

Papa gets advice in recruiting former Hawkeyes like Epenesa Epenesa, whose three sons are Power 5-level players. The Kaspers limit Kyler’s media interviews so he can focus on college, athletics, and being a kid.

Kyler has big dreams despite being on a different path than his father, who moved on to Iowa and turned himself into an NFL player.

“He’s focused on improving and hoping someone will make it to the NFL like he saw me do. He’s really even-kied and really chill until he puts his spikes on. He’s a competitor, which I love to see. He trades all of these things very well,” said Koen.

Iowa coach Kelton Copeland and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz interacted with Kyler during the visit. The Kaspers also met academic advisors with a focus on a Business degree.

Until Kyler picks college, like other Iowa fans, his parents will be cheering for the Hawkeyes and hoping they’ll eventually be the best fit for their son. And if they don’t, that’s fine too.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Coach Ferentz. I know he would love the opportunity to coach my son and I would love it. For him to tell us that Kyler is just happy is really cool.” said Kevin.

Here’s a look at Kyler Kasper’s sophomore highlights: