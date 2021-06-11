State Boys Tennis: Litchfield doubles duo through to semifinals





ST. CLOUD The Litchfield doubles team of Alex Draeger and Tyson Michels had a successful first day of the state’s individual Class A tournament on Thursday. Draeger and Michels won two games to advance to the state semifinals Friday at St. Cloud Tech High School. They play against Ishan Nadkami and Zach Piehl from the Breck School at 8am. 8 am The winners of the semi-finals will meet at 11:30 am and a match for third place will also take place at 11:30 am Draeger and Michels are the fourth seed of the tournament. They defeated Ethan Leeser and Easton Blissenbach in the first round 6-3, 6-3. In the second round, the Dragon duo defeated Totino-Grace’s fifth-seeded Jake Welsh and Luke Schaefer 6-4, 6-4. Winning one match Thursday in Class A singles was Minnewaskas Tate Reichmann. Reichmann defeated Minnehaha Academys Aiden Keef 6-0, 6-1 before falling to Brecks Clayton Haberman 6-1, 6-3 in the quarterfinals. That put an end to Reichmann’s State Meet Run. Yellow Medicine Easts Ean Clarke lost in the first round of singles to Evan Fraser of Mounds Park Academy. The score was 6-1, 6-1. In the doubles, the Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg duo of Peyton LeClair and Taylor Duncan fell against Brecks Nadkarni and Piehl, 6-0, 6-3. On Wednesday, Breck defeated Mound-Westonka 6-1 to win the Class A team title. Rochester Lourdes defeated Mounds Park Academy 4-3 for third place. In Class AA at Prior Lake, Edina won the team title with a 4-0 win over Wayzata. Orono defeated Rochester Mayo 4-3 for third place. Tate Reichmann, Minnewaska First round: Reichmann defeats Aiden Keefe, Minnehaha Academy, 6-0 6-1 Quarter-finals: Clayton Haberman, Breck, beats Reichmann 6-1 6-3 Ean Clarke, YME First Round: Evan Fraser, Mounds Park Academy, Clarke 6-1 6-1 Alex Draeger/Tyson Michels, Litchfield First round: Draeger/Michels beats Ethan Leeser/Easton Blissenbach, Rochester Lourdes 6-3 6-3 Quarter-finals: Draeger/Michels beats Jake Welsh/Luke Schaefer, Totino-Grace 6-4 6-4 Peyton LeClair/Taylor Duncan, Benson/KMS Round One: Ishan Nadkarni/Zach Piehl, Breck, beats LeClaire/Duncan 6-0 6-3

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos