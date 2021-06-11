With Root Sports TV Deal, Portland Trail Blazers Now Focus on Streaming Options

The Portland Trail Blazers are moving to ROOT Sports NW for the 2021-22 season. (Photo by Ezra … [+] Shaw/Getty images)

This week, the Portland Trail Blazers announced that they would be leaving NBCSN Northwest and moving the Root Sports Northwest for the 2021-22 NBA season. The deal nearly doubles the total number of television households under their previous regional sports network agreement, but initial streaming options are limited.

The four-year deal with Root Sports, which is owned by AT&T Sports Networks and the Seattle Mariners, will allow the Blazers to expand their broadcast area to cover Oregon, Washington and Alaska. The Blazers are getting an expanded carriage through AT&T-owned DirecTV, making it the club’s first time satellite TV distribution.

The deal between the Blazers and Root Sports was first reported by me in early March of this year.

With the addition of the Blazers, Root Sports Northwest will see robust programming broadcasting games and support programs for the Seattle Mariners, Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Kraken, Seattle Seawolves, Gonzaga University Bulldogs, Big Sky Conference and Portland Timbers.

Speaking to Blazers president and CEO Chris McGowan, he declined to comment on the value of the deal.

While linear television distribution is a big win for the Blazers, digital streaming options are an open question. As of now, the only streaming platform available is through DirecTV GO and AT&T TV, the over-the-top offering from providers. With NBCSN NW out of the equation, YouTube TV, Hulu, and Fubo TV are no longer available, leaving a significant gap for cord cutters. But in talks with McGowan, the hope is that Root Sports NW will be able to bring together additional streaming options before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season. The addition of the Blazers to an already stacked roster gives Root Sports a substantial selling point for streaming distribution.

Clearly, [streaming] is the one area that gets a lot of fan attention, McGowan said. We respect fans who watch our games through the various streaming options available. And we know how important that is. The streaming landscape is not black and white. Just because it was streaming with our previous broadcast partner that it would continue. Streaming deals, simply by their very nature, are fluid and change yearly. We know we need to come up with streaming options and were hopeful that will happen in time for next season.

While Root Sports NW is working on streaming options for the Blazers, another change comes with the fact that it was once the only live broadcast on NBCSN NW. Root Sports delivers over 500 live events across their footprint across five states each year, so any questions about what happens during scheduling conflicts? While the 2021-22 Blazers game schedule is still months away from release, fans can expect to see as many games available as before. That may take the form of an alternate channel or other options, but McGowan made it clear that fans will not lose games due to scheduling conflicts with teams like the Mariners, Kraken and others who have overlapping seasons.

The Portland Trail Blazers are a premier organization and we are excited to add Rip City basketball to our roster of exciting gaming action, said Mark Jorgensen, SVP & General Manager, Root Sports. Being home to one of the best teams in the NBA, Root Sports is becoming a premier regional sports network in the nation.

According to the Oregonian, the Blazers conducted exploratory negotiations and an extensive search with both traditional and non-traditional distributors. Which begs the question of what the future might look like for not just the Blazers, but other clubs in various sports as the streaming landscape begins to fully unfold.

Currently, the focus is on national broadcasts, as evidenced by the comprehensive agreement the National Football League has reached with Amazon



for Thursday night football. There is a feeling that in a few years’ time the regional sports offer will come into view. It seems only a matter of time before exclusive regional agreements with clubs from across the sports landscape are brokered with the growing streaming service platforms.

As for NBCSN Northwest, with the departure of the Blazers, they no longer have their only live sports property. According to multiple media sources that I have confirmed, the network will close shortly after the Summer Olympics, probably in September.