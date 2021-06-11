Hall & Tre Jenkins on CoSIDA Academic All-District VIII Football Team





american football

6/10/2021 4:59 PM

San Jose State University defensive lineman Cade Hall and safety Tre Jenkins are two of 26 players from seven western states and Canada named to the College Sports Information Directors of America NCAA Division I Academic All-District VIII Football Team for the 2020-2021 school year. To be nominated, a student-athlete must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.30 on a 4.00 scale, be enrolled at the nominating institution for at least one calendar year, and be a starting player or major reserve. Hall, a communications science major, earned 2020 All-America first-team honors from The Sporting News and second-team All-America recognition from the Walter Camp Football Foundation and USA Today. He was second nationally in quarterback sacks per game when San Jose State won the 2020 Mountain West Championship and 24 . ended upthis nationally in the latest Associated Press poll. The Morgan Hill, California junior was the 2020 Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year and was named the Conference Championship’s Most Valuable Defensive Player. A justice major, Jenkins was a defensive back roster of the All-Mountain West second team in 2020. He led the Spartans in pass interceptions and fumbles with two in each category and was the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week for his game in the road win vs. San Diego State. He was recently named Arthur Ashe, Jr. Sports Scholar by Various Issues in Higher Education. Hall and Jenkins are the first San Jose State football players in four years to earn CoSIDA Academic All-District VIII honors, and the 2020 season marks the first time two Spartans were named all-district recognition in the same year. They were honored as San Jose State University Dean’s Scholars at the university’s annual Honors Convocation during the spring semester 2021 for achieving a semester average of 3.65 or higher. As honorees from all districts, Hall and Jenkins will advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot, composed of district winners from seven other geographic regions for first and second-team Academic All-America recognition. Voting is done by a panel of CoSIDA members. Announcement of the 2020-21 CoSIDA Academic All-America Team will be made in July.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos