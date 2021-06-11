HEROS Hockey Executive Director Kevin Hodgson Wins NHL Community Hero Award

Kevin Hodgson recognizes that hockey should be for everyone. Now the Executive Director of HEROS Hockey himself is recognized.

He has been nominated for the NHL’s Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award, which recognizes those who have made a positive impact in their community, culture or society through hockey.

Anyone who works to make the community a better place, no one is doing it for awards or recognition, Hodgson said. But the day I found out I was nominated for the Willie ORee Award, things were a little different.

I’ve had the benefit of a lot of time over the years with Mr. ORee and getting to know him and programs like ours, we have to see ourselves as legacies to what he started.

For the past two decades, Hodgson has led HEROS (Hockey Education Reaching Out Society) Hockey, a program that empowers and engages at-risk youth, along with the Superheros Program, which provides youth physical and cognitive skills. challenges the chance to hit the ice.

Programs are currently offered in 24 communities across Canada, including in Regina.

When we started in 2000, the goal was really just to make sure kids who couldn’t afford to play the game had a place to play, Hodgson said. I’ve always said that if we can give kids the chance to do things they’ve long since given up on, like playing hockey, like being part of a team, the most incredibly powerful thing in the world is a kid who isn’t there. in himself believed who does that now.

If a child falls on the ice seven times, we must teach them to get up eight times.

First awarded in 2017-28, the award is named after Willie ORee, who became the first black player to play in the NHL on January 18, 1958. After his playing career, ORee served as the NHL’s Diversity Ambassador, working closely with HEROS Hockey programs across the country.

Hodgson is one of three individuals from across North America to be considered for the award, which comes with $25,000. The other two finalists will receive $5,000 each.

$25,000 would mean more players on the ice in Canada who don’t have a chance to play right now, Hodgson said. But otherwise it would be rocket fuel for us to make sure we are everywhere we need to be, we are advocates for marginalized communities and children from hockey backgrounds.

“All of our players have been told or made to feel that they don’t belong in hockey. We must be an advocate and a voice.

Hodgson also says this nomination is on behalf of the 300 volunteers and 900 children across the country who are part of the program. And while he says the recognition is nice, the smile he sees when kids are in the program is more than enough.

Big recognition is nice, but it’s the little things and just seeing what this program is doing every week and seeing how it makes kids believe things are possible, but can see the spirit of volunteering (too), Hodgson said.

You can now vote on www.nhl.com/fans/willie-oree-community-hero-award and close Fri. June 10 at 11 a.m. CT.

















1:54

