Sports
HEROS Hockey Executive Director Kevin Hodgson Wins NHL Community Hero Award
Kevin Hodgson recognizes that hockey should be for everyone. Now the Executive Director of HEROS Hockey himself is recognized.
He has been nominated for the NHL’s Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award, which recognizes those who have made a positive impact in their community, culture or society through hockey.
Anyone who works to make the community a better place, no one is doing it for awards or recognition, Hodgson said. But the day I found out I was nominated for the Willie ORee Award, things were a little different.
I’ve had the benefit of a lot of time over the years with Mr. ORee and getting to know him and programs like ours, we have to see ourselves as legacies to what he started.
Read more:
Calgary-made hockey show that gives kids the chance to be SuperHEROS
For the past two decades, Hodgson has led HEROS (Hockey Education Reaching Out Society) Hockey, a program that empowers and engages at-risk youth, along with the Superheros Program, which provides youth physical and cognitive skills. challenges the chance to hit the ice.
Programs are currently offered in 24 communities across Canada, including in Regina.
When we started in 2000, the goal was really just to make sure kids who couldn’t afford to play the game had a place to play, Hodgson said. I’ve always said that if we can give kids the chance to do things they’ve long since given up on, like playing hockey, like being part of a team, the most incredibly powerful thing in the world is a kid who isn’t there. in himself believed who does that now.
If a child falls on the ice seven times, we must teach them to get up eight times.
First awarded in 2017-28, the award is named after Willie ORee, who became the first black player to play in the NHL on January 18, 1958. After his playing career, ORee served as the NHL’s Diversity Ambassador, working closely with HEROS Hockey programs across the country.
Hodgson is one of three individuals from across North America to be considered for the award, which comes with $25,000. The other two finalists will receive $5,000 each.
Read more:
HEROS Program Comes to Regina, Eases Challenges for Kids Playing Hockey
$25,000 would mean more players on the ice in Canada who don’t have a chance to play right now, Hodgson said. But otherwise it would be rocket fuel for us to make sure we are everywhere we need to be, we are advocates for marginalized communities and children from hockey backgrounds.
“All of our players have been told or made to feel that they don’t belong in hockey. We must be an advocate and a voice.
Hodgson also says this nomination is on behalf of the 300 volunteers and 900 children across the country who are part of the program. And while he says the recognition is nice, the smile he sees when kids are in the program is more than enough.
Big recognition is nice, but it’s the little things and just seeing what this program is doing every week and seeing how it makes kids believe things are possible, but can see the spirit of volunteering (too), Hodgson said.
You can now vote on www.nhl.com/fans/willie-oree-community-hero-award and close Fri. June 10 at 11 a.m. CT.
Calgary hockey program becomes SuperHEROS
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]