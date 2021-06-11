Amity sweeps Girls Tennis Open





MIDDETOWN — Amity girls tennis coach Hal Freedman was banned from peeking through fences around the courts for the 2021 CIAC Girls Tennis Invitational Tournament at Wesleyan University.

For the first time since taking over the program in 1975, Freedman had girls carry the school flag in the singles and doubles finals in an Open meeting on Thursday.

High-ranking Kiley Pickens defeated Wilton’s No. 3 seeded Emma Caldwell 6-2, 6-3 to become Amity’s first singles champion at this level of competition. The number 1 tandem of the Spartans of Eesha Acharya and Sydney Pitter won the doubles title 6-2, 6-4 over Jordyn Lee and Annabel Brawn of the number 2 New Canaan.

“Having Kiley with us was a great boost,” Freedman said of his second transplant from North Carolina. “She is a great player and teammate. Sydney moved from number 2 singles and joined Eesha in doubles. I had high expectations and I am very proud of that.” Pickens, who moved north three years ago, said: “This is exciting. It’s a big deal to get here, especially since I didn’t have a season last year. USTA is hard, but if you come to an Invitational, you can you can get into trouble Emma is so talented Over the course of the season I found myself going back to my segment because a lot of girls struggle with it I came back here on my two-handed This was a competition I expected. Nobody gave up. There were ups and there were downs. It was a really good game.” Pickens was the first to hold the serve in the first set and led 3-1. Long volleys marked every point before Pickens won 6-2. Caldwell put down three aces to set the tone for the second set. Tied at 3-3, Pickens settled in to close out the game. DOUBLE GAME Amity’s duo had been warned – New Canaan would not back down after dropping the first set 6-2. Lee and Brawn fought off five match points in the second set. At the decisive point, Acharya turned a volley from New Canaan deep into the right corner. Pitter waited midcourt for the return and hammered it home. Pitter said of the match winner: “I waited for Eesha to get a great shot and get me on my feet. That’s the ideal position. We like that I’m at the net and Eesha finds the right shot.” Acharya said: “It just clicked. Our playing styles and our personalities complement each other.” “We had a similar game when we played them in states,” said Pitter. “We were leading 5-2 in the third set and lost. That stuck in the back of our minds. We were delighted to see that we would play against New Canaan in the final. They gave us a match that we knew was going to be tough. Freedman said: “Sydney is aggressive at the net. She has long arms. It’s hard to get the ball past her. She’s always, I mean, always looking to score. Sydney doesn’t make a volley to keep the ball in play. She volleys to win the point. Eesha is calm and disciplined. She doesn’t miss often.” Looking forward Pickens and Brawn are sophomores. The other finalists all have college plans. Pitter and Acharya are both going to Michigan. Lee goes to Syracuse. Caldwell continues to play tennis at Sewanee (The University of the South) in Tennessee. Caldwell is proud of her senior season. “The lack of a junior year motivated me to come back and have a successful senior season,” said Caldwell, named FCIAC Player of the Year. “Playing at Wilton was great. I play tennis with my sister (Annie, a junior). It’s something we do together. We encourage each other. It’s going to be a lifelong sport for us. season. I have achieved so much that I wanted.” Notebook Pickens warmed up before the game with her brother Trice. As a senior player at Northwestern University, he was an undefeated state champion at Panther Creek High in North Carolina. Lee and Brawn were ALL-FCIAC in the first team. Emma Caldwell won her first two games at the State Open as a sophomore to earn All-State honors. That brought her into the Round of 16, where she lost to fourth-seeded Julia Migliorini of North Haven, 7-6, 6-3. [email protected] Twitter: @blox354

