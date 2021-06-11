Ridge loses heartthrob in five | News, Sports, Jobs

By Matt Michelone

CRESSON — The Chestnut Ridge softball team had to defeat two opponents on Thursday afternoon: Ligonier Valley and the weather.

The Lady Lions were unable to overcome either, as Ruby Wallace’s fourth inning RBI double brought in Bella Vargulish when they fell 1-0 in five innings to the Lady Rams in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals at Mount Aloysius College. Due to the rainy weather, the game was halted after five innings.

“Difficult,” Chestnut Ridge coach Greg Lazor described how the match ended. “They put a lot of time into it. We work all winter, spring, summer, fall and they believed in themselves, and they did something that no one on the program ever did.

“It hurts when it’s done so quickly without you having any control over it. It’s nobody’s fault, nobody’s fault, just the way the game went. It hurts a lot more than losing regularly.”

Before the umpires declared the game, the two teams attempted to complete the game by moving it to nearby Central Cambria High School after a rain delay that lasted nearly three hours. That was before the match even started after the first wait of 1 hour and 46 minutes.

“When we got here this morning, we realized it was raining here, there’s a tarp on it, and the field isn’t tarpaulin,” Ligonier Valley coach Mark Zimmerman said. “Finally we started and it looked like things were going to go smoothly again and in the fourth or fifth inning it started to threaten again.”

Junior pitcher Morgan Griffin proved too much for the Lions, as she struckout eight of her first nine batters. She managed to bring a perfect game to the fifth inning, which was broken on a Lauren Calhoun-double. Griffin hit 11 before noon while allowing only one hit.

“We came here against one of the best pitchers in the state,” said Lazor. “They fought there. Zoie (Dunlap) matched her pitch for pitch. The difference was they walked and then doubled. We doubled and then walked. They got us.”

Both coaches have never experienced anything like this, but appreciate that the PIAA is doing everything it can to ensure that the game lasted the full seven innings.

“I understand what they were doing,” said Zimmermann. “It’s hard to win this way, it’s very hard to lose this way, but if you pick up and things don’t go well and you lose it on a girl who slips or falls, that won’t be a real happy one either.” be finished. ”

Lazor had no complaints.

“(The game manager is) trying to do what was best for the girls,” said Lazor. “I have no grudge against him.”

The Lions, meanwhile, finished their season at 18-7 and will graduate three seniors after a season in which they won their first-ever playoff game.

“I hate that it ends like this without you knowing it ends, and that’s what makes this so hard,” said Lazor. “Our season just ended and we didn’t even know it. (It is) a life lesson.”

LIGONIER VALLEY (1): Griffin p 200, Schueltz 2b 301, Johnston 1b 300, Vargulish lf 110, Piper ss 301, Hofecker 3b 300, Wallace cf 201, Barr lf 200, LaVale ph 000, Krouse c 200. Totals: 21- 1-3.

CHESTNUT RIDGE (0): Dunlap p 200, Corle 2b 200, I. Wingard ss 200, Henderson c 200, Calhoun cf 201, M. Wingard 3b 100, Giovanelli 1b 200, Ansell lf 200, Mowry rf 100. Totals: 16- 0-1.

SCORE BY INNINGS

Ligonier Valley 000 10X X – 1 3 0

Chestnut Ridge 000 00X X – 0 1 0

2B — Wallace; calhoun. RBI Walace.

PITCHING

LIGONIER VALLEY: Griffin (W) 5 IP 1 H 0 R 0 ER 1 BB 11 SO.

CHESTNUT RIDGE: Dunlap (L) 5 IP 3 H 1 R 1 ER 2 BB 5 SO.

Records: Ligonier Valley (21-2), Chestnut Ridge (18-7).