Sports
Ridge loses heartthrob in five | News, Sports, Jobs
By Matt Michelone
In front of the mirror
CRESSON — The Chestnut Ridge softball team had to defeat two opponents on Thursday afternoon: Ligonier Valley and the weather.
The Lady Lions were unable to overcome either, as Ruby Wallace’s fourth inning RBI double brought in Bella Vargulish when they fell 1-0 in five innings to the Lady Rams in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals at Mount Aloysius College. Due to the rainy weather, the game was halted after five innings.
“Difficult,” Chestnut Ridge coach Greg Lazor described how the match ended. “They put a lot of time into it. We work all winter, spring, summer, fall and they believed in themselves, and they did something that no one on the program ever did.
“It hurts when it’s done so quickly without you having any control over it. It’s nobody’s fault, nobody’s fault, just the way the game went. It hurts a lot more than losing regularly.”
Before the umpires declared the game, the two teams attempted to complete the game by moving it to nearby Central Cambria High School after a rain delay that lasted nearly three hours. That was before the match even started after the first wait of 1 hour and 46 minutes.
“When we got here this morning, we realized it was raining here, there’s a tarp on it, and the field isn’t tarpaulin,” Ligonier Valley coach Mark Zimmerman said. “Finally we started and it looked like things were going to go smoothly again and in the fourth or fifth inning it started to threaten again.”
Junior pitcher Morgan Griffin proved too much for the Lions, as she struckout eight of her first nine batters. She managed to bring a perfect game to the fifth inning, which was broken on a Lauren Calhoun-double. Griffin hit 11 before noon while allowing only one hit.
“We came here against one of the best pitchers in the state,” said Lazor. “They fought there. Zoie (Dunlap) matched her pitch for pitch. The difference was they walked and then doubled. We doubled and then walked. They got us.”
Both coaches have never experienced anything like this, but appreciate that the PIAA is doing everything it can to ensure that the game lasted the full seven innings.
“I understand what they were doing,” said Zimmermann. “It’s hard to win this way, it’s very hard to lose this way, but if you pick up and things don’t go well and you lose it on a girl who slips or falls, that won’t be a real happy one either.” be finished. ”
Lazor had no complaints.
“(The game manager is) trying to do what was best for the girls,” said Lazor. “I have no grudge against him.”
The Lions, meanwhile, finished their season at 18-7 and will graduate three seniors after a season in which they won their first-ever playoff game.
“I hate that it ends like this without you knowing it ends, and that’s what makes this so hard,” said Lazor. “Our season just ended and we didn’t even know it. (It is) a life lesson.”
LIGONIER VALLEY (1): Griffin p 200, Schueltz 2b 301, Johnston 1b 300, Vargulish lf 110, Piper ss 301, Hofecker 3b 300, Wallace cf 201, Barr lf 200, LaVale ph 000, Krouse c 200. Totals: 21- 1-3.
CHESTNUT RIDGE (0): Dunlap p 200, Corle 2b 200, I. Wingard ss 200, Henderson c 200, Calhoun cf 201, M. Wingard 3b 100, Giovanelli 1b 200, Ansell lf 200, Mowry rf 100. Totals: 16- 0-1.
SCORE BY INNINGS
Ligonier Valley 000 10X X – 1 3 0
Chestnut Ridge 000 00X X – 0 1 0
2B — Wallace; calhoun. RBI Walace.
PITCHING
LIGONIER VALLEY: Griffin (W) 5 IP 1 H 0 R 0 ER 1 BB 11 SO.
CHESTNUT RIDGE: Dunlap (L) 5 IP 3 H 1 R 1 ER 2 BB 5 SO.
Records: Ligonier Valley (21-2), Chestnut Ridge (18-7).
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]