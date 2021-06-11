Miami Dolphins 2021 fantasy football season outlook

Fantasy football concepts kick in after a frenetic NFL outdoor season and the new look Miami Dolphins could offer.

The Dolphins were regarded as one of the most impressive off-seasons after making big additions on both sides of the ball, while also building on an impressive season with 10 wins in 2020.

These moves should help the team make a playoff push in 2020, but it should also help fantasy football players get a closer look at the dolphins.

Breaking the full view of Dolphins fantasy football begins with breaking down the quarterback position, a position that will be captained by Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa is expected to see his fantasy stock improve after the Dolphins take a huge step to improve the attack.

Tagovailoa was quoted as saying he had a hard time learning the playbook in his rookie season. However, now that he has a new plan of attack with improved weapons, he should be able to excel and live up to the hype, as he did in several games in his rookie season.

In terms of fantasy, Tagovailoa should be seen as a good backup to play in the case of farewell weeks, a match-up streamer or as a second quarterback in a Superflex league. Until he can prove that he can consistently put numbers down, it’s hard to see him as a weekly fantasy starter.

Jacoby Brissett and Reid Sinnett are currently the two quarterbacks supporting Tagoviloa and, barring Tagovailoa’s injury, neither should be considered anything imaginative.