Reds Perreira celebrates half-century as a cricket commentator

The Saint Lucia Boxing Association (SLBA) congratulates acclaimed cricket commentator Joseph Reds Perreira, whose career as a cricket commentator at Test Match reaches its half-century milestone today, Thursday 10 June 2021.

Perreira, now in his early 80s, will mark the occasion by commenting on the first of two Test Matches now being played between the West Indies and South Africa at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Beausejour, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.

“We’re celebrating another milestone achieved by this sports legend whose commentary over six decades has made us appreciate the game more than we could ever imagine,” said SLBA President David “Shakes” Christopher. We are indebted to Reds for all he has done, not just for cricket, but for other sporting disciplines, including boxing. Reds has played an important role in the development of boxing in Saint Lucia for many years. We thank him immensely for his guidance and contributions over the years.

Perreiras made his debut as a cricket commentator in a 1961 First Class cricket match with Guyana and Trinidad at Rose Hall in Guyana.

He was in his early twenties at the time, but word quickly spread that he was interested in commenting because he did it for friends at parties and other gatherings.

By 1971, Perreira had graduated to the top rung, covering the first West Indies/India Series Test match held at Bourda Cricket Ground in Guyana.

That was the beginning of an illustrious career that made him known worldwide.

Whatever I’ve accomplished is because people have given me the opportunity, Perreira said. Nobody achieves anything by themselves. It is also about taking advantage of the opportunities and preparing and learning from those opportunities.

Perreira was born in Pomeroon on the Essequibo coast in Guyana and moved to the capital, Georgetown, at the age of six.

He had a serious problem due to his inability to speak fluently and confidently, but with training and determination to get to the top, he made it.

He played cricket at Saint Marys School, the YMCA and the Catholic Guild Club while living in his native Guyana. However, he became infected with the commentary bug in the early 1950s after listening to radio broadcasts of cricket commentary from England and often stayed up late at night to listen to matches broadcast during the Australian tour of 1951. overcome a major challenge.

I stammered really bad then, so I was like a race car driver with bad eyesight, he noted.

Perreira, who has lived in Saint Lucia for many years, spent twelve years at the OECS Sports Desk which he founded as a Sports Coordinator and credits his cricket background for his outstanding performance in that position, which enabled him to coordinate sporting events and share information between the various sports clubs and associations within the sub-region.

He has rubbed shoulders with world-renowned commentators such as John Arlott, Freddie Trueman, Brian Johnston, Richie Benaud, Alan McGilvray and his mentor, Tony Cozier.

He covered over 150 Test Matches and broadcast between 300 and 400 other matches, including ODIs and First-Class games.

He covered every cricket country in the world except Bangladesh. He defeated the 1975 Prudential World Cup, the controversial Kerry Packer series and games in South Africa during the apartheid days.

In 2019, the veteran commentator was recognized by Cricket West Indies (CWI) for his stellar contribution to the game over the past six decades. A letter dated 2 July 2019, signed by CWI’s President, Ricky Skerritt, noted that the CWI indeed appreciates your genuine contribution to the promotion of West Indian cricket and the development of cricket commentary in the region.

Perreiras live commentary of a test match at Sabina Park in Jamaica in the West Indies vs India 2019 Series was his 150this Test Match as a live commentator. On the third day of that match (September 3), a short recognition ceremony was held on the pitch for the famous commentator whose vast knowledge of the game has inspired many cricket commentators.

That same year, the Saint Lucia Hospitality & Tourism Association (SLHTA) also recognized Perreira for his outstanding contributions to sports development and coverage.

Perreiras’ advice to anyone wanting to get involved in cricket commentary is simple: prepare to be able to work on your own at times and make imaginary commentary like I did. Work with small radio stations to cover 10 minutes and settle in slowly but surely. Just tell the story of the game, don’t get involved in the politics of the game. Stay with the cricket.

Perreira also shared the concern that the game is losing a lot of its soul: the worrying thing is that not too many radio stations are broadcasting cricket commentary anymore. It’s not like years ago when every regional station did. Live cricket broadcasts and even cricket commentary are quickly disappearing from the radio in the region.

Perreira has also written a book about his life and work entitled Living My Dreams.