



Thursday announcement that a College Football Playoff Subcommittee Recommends Expansion To 12 Teams From Current Four Looks almost certainly adding a new element to the now full-blown debate about the treatment of athletes who participate in college sports. An expansion of the CFP would massively boost school revenue from the event, and while that could take years to come, the talk of it now comes amid ongoing federal legislative action regarding athletes’ compensation, as well as their health, safety. and educational opportunities. On Wednesday, the United States Senate Commerce Committee held a hearing scheduled to focus on how best to draft a federal law that would increase the ability of athletes to monetize their name, image and likeness (NIL ) through activities such as endorsement deals, monetizing their social media followers, or getting paid for signing autographs. The NCAA has pushed for a congressional resolution to a series of recently passed NIL laws, seven of which would allow NIL activity by athletes effective July 1. But while the association also sought protection from lawsuits related to athlete compensation rules, several committee members focused their comments and questions on athlete health coverage and the NCAA’s safety standards, which take the form of guidelines rather than enforceable ones. rules. In statements to USA TODAY Sports on Thursday night, two senators said they view the proposal to expand the CFP as problematic in the current environment for athletes. NEW PROPOSAL:Group recommends expanding College Football Playoff to a group of 12 teams OPINION:The expansion of College Football Playoff to 12 teams is long overdue and complicated MORE:What last season’s GVB would have looked like with 12 teams The only guaranteed outcome of a bigger playoff field and a longer season is more league wins that players won’t see a dime from yet another cash grab, said Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., who chairs a Commerce subcommittee that would be the first stop. can be for a college sports account. I doubt the fact that this will increase the risk of player injuries has even been discussed. Said Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who presented two college sports bills this congressional session: This is another example of the big college sports directors and administrators making decisions just to increase their own revenue, while continuing to putting the needs and health of college athletes on the back burner. It’s bizarre that the athletes making the product won’t have a say in a decision as big as this one, and won’t get any of the millions of profit that will be created by additional games. This is exactly why I introduced legislation that would help these athletes organize and collectively negotiate for themselves. The action on Capitol Hill will continue next week, as the Commerce Committee announced late Thursday, with another hearing scheduled for June 17. The session will highlight the experiences of college athletes as Congress considers proposals to enable the athletes to monetize their name, image and likeness improve athlete health care; and improve the protection of grants and transfer rights; among other things, a commission release said. The witnesses were not immediately identified, but during Wednesday’s hearing, committee chair Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., said she planned to hold another session where she planned to have athletes as panelists.

