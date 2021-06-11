Sports
Football and cricket: the color of equality
Ironically, just days before the UEFA European Football Championship kicks off, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is engulfed in a controversy over racism. In contrast to the covert racism of cricket – including enthusiastic participation from Indian cricketers and fans – overt racism is a virus that European football has lived with for decades. The difference, of course, is that with one-third to two-thirds of European national teams featuring players of African or Asian descent – many of them from European club competitions – both UEFA and its global parent company FIFA have made great efforts to address this issue, albeit with limited success.
Still, for the alleged gentleman’s game, there is a lot to learn from the working-class sport, football. The English cricket board’s apparent overreaction to banning bowler Ollie Robinson for nine-year-old tweets probably reflects a guilty conscience for the apathy with which it – along with most other national cricket boards – has approached the issue over the decades. The 1977 Gleneagles Agreement against apartheid is a distant memory. If the message is to signal intolerance to racism, it has likely failed, helped not least by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s criticism that the ECB had gone “over the top”.
The British Prime Minister, who has yet to learn the art of strategic silence, chose not to comment after fans booed the England football team for choosing to kneel before a recent friendly against Austria. However, his spokesperson added: “he (Johnson) respects the rights of those who wish to protest peacefully in this way”. It is unclear whether the “peaceful protest” involved the kneeling or the booing.
Kneeling for a few seconds before every game – a nod to American footballer Colin Kaepernick’s famous 2016 gesture to protest racism in the US – is an English Football Association training club chosen for every game in the 2021-21 season. The gesture was initially to show solidarity with the American Black Lives Matter movement, but also to underline its message “No room for racism” in sport in England. Commentators zealously supported the campaign, as did TV tickers.
The truth, however, is that the gradual strengthening of anti-racist campaigns by football officials is in direct proportion to the rising racism in Europe for reasons beyond the control of any sports organisation, however awakened.
Kneeling before the game added some weight to the established practice of clubs banning fans found guilty of racially abusing players on the pitch (multiple stadium cameras allowed identification). But this voluntary gesture, in which arbitrators and technical staff also occasionally participate, seemed no exception to empty stadiums. When the fans returned, so did the booing and booing for the duration of the kneeling, a depressing reminder of the endemic nature of racist attitudes.
This is evident from the racist abuse that is heaped on players of African and Asian origin via social media, often anonymously. Again, the English Football Association sought to address this by imposing a four-day ban on social media outlets such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram in April for not doing enough to combat such abuse on their sites.
FIFA and UEFA joined this boycott, as did English cricket and rugby clubs and the Lawn Tennis Association. They have urged the UK government to make these platforms more accountable for the content they amplify. While FIFA runs an anti-racist campaign at major events, the England FA is an outlier for the energy with which it chooses to tackle racism in sport, despite the manifest curse of fans. Most other European jurisdictions are addressing the problem retroactively – such as when footballers walk off the pitch in protest – by fining clubs or banning their fans from stadiums, and so on.
Only the politically astute Emmanuelle Macron explicitly expressed his solidarity with this message. In 2018, he invited teenage soccer players to the suburbs
clubs and schools to watch France play Uruguay in the quarter-finals of the World Cup in the gardens of the Elysée Palace, where he sat on the grass with them in his shirtsleeves. Like most of these guys, the players of African descent in the national football team that won the 2018 and 1998 edition came from these suburban neighborhoods. Like Nelson Mandela, who enthusiastically supported South Africa’s all-white rugby team after apartheid to heal racial divisions, Macron understood the unifying power of sport. But they are rare examples in this post-truth world.
As for Robinson, one commentator suggested that a period of community service coaching multicultural youth cricket teams in the inner city might have been more instructive than a teen felony ban. Meanwhile, Wilfried Zaha of the Ivory Coast and a Crystal Palace striker said he would stop kneeling before the game because he thought the gesture had lost its meaning. “I just think we have to hold out,” he said. Clearly there are no quick fixes to racism. But that does not mean that sports administrations and politicians should also treat the issue indifferently.
